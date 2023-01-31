ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Crandall Pond will open for skating

GLENS FALLS, NY (February 3, 2023) – As expected, the blast of Arctic Air has arrived with a vengeance over the last 24 hours. Therefore, even though it was decided earlier in the week to postpone “Fire & Ice” until next Friday, ice conditions on Crandall Pond will be safe enough for ice skating beginning this afternoon, February 3.
How to prevent pipes from freezing in the cold

With the “deep freeze” in place, the Glens Falls Water & Sewer Department would like to remind everyone of several important points to help prevent your pipes from freezing:. Please let the water drip or trickle out of your kitchen and bathroom faucets as the flow of water...

