• The 2023 season will be delayed by one day due to inclement weather in the San Antonio area, but will begin on Saturday at 3 p.m. against UT Permian Basin. • St. Mary's was picked to finish eighth in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll with 203 points. The Falcons were selected 13th by the league's coaches, SIDs and media.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO