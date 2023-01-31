Read full article on original website
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Melissa Gorga moves into her spectacular new Franklin Lakes, NJ home
I want so badly not to care about where Melissa Gorga of Real Housewives of New Jersey lives. But at the same time, I can’t help it. For so many reasons, those ladies are so darn insane that you just can’t turn away. But in Gorga’s case, she actually is probably the classiest and the most “normal“ of the bunch.
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
Calling All Plastics! ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Auditions To Be Held in Middletown NJ Spring 2023!
Raise your hand if you've ever felt personally exhilarated by 'Mean Girls.' Hands up? Good! If you have some acting skills, then you should head to Middletown this spring!. A 'Mean Girls' movie musical is set to be filmed in Middletown NJ, and the filmmakers are looking for local talents to be in the movie according to NJ.com! This is so fetch!
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
Map of targets found in Bloomfield, NJ synagogue firebomber’s home, officials say
CLIFTON — Investigators found flammable items and a concerning map when they searched the home of a man charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue early Sunday morning, according to federal prosecutors. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, appeared in Newark federal court on one count of attempted use...
Senior citizen robs Holmdel, NJ jewelry store at gunpoint
HOLMDEL – He's not retired from a life of crime. A masked man believed to be in his 70s held up a Kay Jewelers at gunpoint on Tuesday night, demanding all the men's gold. Holmdel police said the man entered the store on the northbound side of Route 35 around 6:30 p.m.
Famed sushi restaurant to open second New Jersey location
Shumi, an award winning Japanese restaurant in Ridgewood, is opening a second New Jersey location in Leonia. According to New Jersey Digest, the restaurant will include an exclusive private Omakase Room that can seat eight VIP guests. As explained by NJ Digest:. The Omakase experience is derived from the Japanese...
NJ man faces federal charge after Molotov cocktail hurled at Bloomfield temple
BLOOMFIELD — A 26-year-old Clifton man has been arrested, stemming from the attempted firebombing of a Jewish temple on Sunday morning. Nicholas Malindretos has been charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. "I’m proud to announce that the suspect in...
Cops find loaded gun in NJ college dorm after woman reports being choked
TEANECK — A Farleigh Dickinson student faces assault and terroristic threat charges after police found a loaded weapon in his dorm during an investigation into the assault of a woman. Teaneck police said a woman on Monday reported two incidents with Kawan Joseph, 21, of Brooklyn, that happened Dec....
NJ man charged in Glen Rock hit & run that killed 83-year-old woman
▪️ Paterson man arrested, stemming from deadly hit and run in Glen Rock. ▪️ Victim was an 83-year-old female pedestrian from Hawthorne. ▪️ David Romero was pulled over in a Honda CR-V, the vehicle sought in the death. A 24-year-old Paterson man has been arrested, stemming from...
Amazing Soppressata pizza is found at this Neptune City, NJ restaurant
They had me when I walked in the front door and saw the brick and tile wood-fired oven. The flames glowed a bright orange surely delivering some of the best pizza at the shore. We were at Al Ponte in Neptune City. And yes, the pizza did not disappoint. Jodi...
Miami-inspired restaurant opens in Clifton, NJ
CLIFTON — A new bar and bistro has opened in Passaic County that promises to serve up a unique dining experience with high-energy hospitality. Made in Miami, inspired by “The Magic City’s” vivid and fascinating culture opened in Clifton at 39 Harding Avenue, on Dec. 23. But according to a restaurant rep, a grand opening will most likely be celebrated in March.
NY Giants star, Paterson native Victor Cruz helps celebrate new NJ school
PATERSON — Retired New York Giants star Victor Cruz was back in his home city this week, helping celebrate a new chapter at his old school. Paterson STEAM High School has been open for classes since September, after years of it being shuttered. “I used to walk these very...
Matt Lauer and Girlfriend Shamin Abas Are Keeping a Low Profile
Matt Lauer, 65, and girlfriend Shamin Abas, 53, are keeping their relationship low-profile. The pair were recently photographed while out together on a date night in New York City. "Matt and Shamin are happy and serious about each other. They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business...
Ocean County, NJ man indicted, left dead wife in the street, cops say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
Crumbl Cookies is set to open its first Ocean County store
BRICK — The cookies in the iconic pink packaging are coming to a brand new Garden State location. Crumbl Cookies will open a new bakery in Brick Township on Feb. 9, the cookie shop’s first location in Ocean County. A grand opening celebration will take place on Feb....
First Annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K in Historic Bordentown, NJ in March
On your mark, get set, go. The first annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k Run and one mile walk through historic Bordentown City will be during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the race website. The run/walk will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th from 8am - 12pm. The race will...
Learn how to make maple syrup all month long in Somerset County
BASKING RIDGE — Maple sugaring has been gaining popularity in New Jersey over the past few years. It is the process by which maple syrup is made out of sap that naturally flows up and down maple trees. Native Americans and colonists began the tradition of maple sugaring centuries...
