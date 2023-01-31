Read full article on original website
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth
When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
MindBodyGreen
Clinical Skin's Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Earns An A++ For Skin Elasticity
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated, but if you are going to pare down your routine to just a few steps, vitamin C is one of the best players to keep in the rotation. Ask any derm, esthetician, or beauty expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and chances are they'll name-drop the MVP antioxidant.
This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
This Blurring Face Primer With SPF 30 Softens Wrinkles and Protects Skin From the Sun
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whenever possible, we like to combine skincare steps to make life easy and efficient. Setting powder and bronzer in one? Sign Us up! Lipstick that doubles as blush? Let’s go! But there’s one brilliant combo that we’ve never […]
6 best lotions for soothing cracked and itchy skin when you have eczema, according to dermatologists
Eczema flares can leave your skin raw, cracked, and dry, but the right lotion can help you get relief. Try these eight top picks from dermatologists.
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
ktalnews.com
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
Harper's Bazaar
The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
wtaj.com
Hyaluronic acid vs. vitamin C serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Both hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are naturally occurring and work to reduce signs of aging in the skin. When used together, the anti-aging benefits are amplified. Hyaluronic acid retains moisture, while vitamin C increases collagen production. Each substance keeps dryness at bay and promotes greater skin elasticity. The price points are similar depending on the brand and the amount of substance that you are purchasing. Including both items in your skin care routine can pose great skin benefits and is good for all skin types.
Are UV Nail Lamps Safe? What to Know When Getting a Manicure
If you have ever gotten a gel manicure, chances are you have used a nail drying lamp. They are a frequent feature in salons, used to dry specific types of nail polish rapidly before you leave. They do so by emitting ultraviolet (UV) light, much like a tiny tanning bed. However, according to a study from the University of San Diego published on Jan. 17, 2023, you might want to think twice before sticking your hands into the drying lamp at your next manicure.
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: 10 Brands to Hydrate You From the Outside In
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everyone needs a good moisturizer, whether you have dry, oily or acne-prone skin. If you stop into your local drugstore or skincare store to pick one up, however, you’ll probably notice that there’s no end to...
In Style
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year.
Forever Youthful Skin Method
A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.
AboutLawsuits.com
Campaign to Recall Hair Relaxers and Perm Kits With Toxic Chemicals Launched By Activist Group
Hair relaxers and perm kits like "Dark & Lovely", "Just for Me" and others remain on store shelves, despite recent studies that found they may increase the risk of cancer. Activists are calling for retailers to recall hair relaxers with the toxic chemicals from their stores. Petition comes as thousands...
Study claims that children are playing with toxic toy makeup, glitter, and facepaint
A recent article in the New York Post highlights the dangers of children playing with toy makeup and cosmetics. Toy aisles across stores in the US may contain lip balm, makeup, and nail kits targeted toward children in the age group of 4 to 14.
In Style
I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day
I like my skin to breathe and have as little product on it as possible — that’s why I ditched foundation a long time ago and am solely devoted to concealer. After testing dozens throughout my life, I finally found my new go-to pick: Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer.
