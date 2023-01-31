ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Fine Lines Around The Mouth

When it comes to aging and skincare, fine lines and wrinkles are a top concern for many people. But while you expect to get lines around the eyes — lovingly known as crow’s feet — you may be surprised to see the appearance of fine lines around the mouth area. In fact, this area, with its delicate skin, is prone to the signs of aging, with factors like UV exposure and smoking contributing to them.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
MindBodyGreen

Clinical Skin's Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Earns An A++ For Skin Elasticity

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated, but if you are going to pare down your routine to just a few steps, vitamin C is one of the best players to keep in the rotation. Ask any derm, esthetician, or beauty expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and chances are they'll name-drop the MVP antioxidant.
StyleCaster

This Brand-New Prescription Eye Serum Contains Tretinoin & Smooths Wrinkles ‘In No Time’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s easy enough to cover up dark under-eye circles with a dab of concealer. However, minimizing the appearance of wrinkles can be a challenge, especially when it comes to the under-eye area. The most common treatments to smooth wrinkles are fillers, peels, lasers, Botox and even lower eyelid surgery. Now, there’s nothing wrong with the above when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion, but there’s really no need to opt for expensive cosmetic procedures when there are prescription eye...
ktalnews.com

What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
wtaj.com

Hyaluronic acid vs. vitamin C serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Both hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are naturally occurring and work to reduce signs of aging in the skin. When used together, the anti-aging benefits are amplified. Hyaluronic acid retains moisture, while vitamin C increases collagen production. Each substance keeps dryness at bay and promotes greater skin elasticity. The price points are similar depending on the brand and the amount of substance that you are purchasing. Including both items in your skin care routine can pose great skin benefits and is good for all skin types.
The Healthy

Are UV Nail Lamps Safe? What to Know When Getting a Manicure

If you have ever gotten a gel manicure, chances are you have used a nail drying lamp. They are a frequent feature in salons, used to dry specific types of nail polish rapidly before you leave. They do so by emitting ultraviolet (UV) light, much like a tiny tanning bed. However, according to a study from the University of San Diego published on Jan. 17, 2023, you might want to think twice before sticking your hands into the drying lamp at your next manicure.
MD IFTHAKAR AHMED ALI

Forever Youthful Skin Method

A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.

