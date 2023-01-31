Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Those with compromised immune systems need special museum hours, advocate tells councilDavid Heitz
HOST has no concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
Celebrating Black History Month
Several events are set for February as the CU Boulder community celebrates Black History Month 2023. Plan to attend gatherings around campus, take in movie screenings, explore and learn through the University Libraries guide and more!. Feb. 1: Heavy is the head that wears the crown. This workshop, exploring "reasons...
CU Boulder News & Events
Faculty Scholarship Highlights
Ranked 33rd for scholarly impact, Colorado Law faculty are on the cutting edge in areas such as artificial intelligence and technology, environmental law, American Indian law, and criminal law. Read about some of their boundary-breaking research. Margot E. Kaminski: Humans in the loop. Harry Surden: To whom is AI loyal?
CU Boulder News & Events
Free things to do in February
This month is jampacked with social and professional opportunities! Sharpen your networking skills, celebrate Black History Month, practice gratitude, support College of Music performances, celebrate Valentine’s Day, enjoy social events at The Connection, prep for your future career and more. DIY Valentines. Feb. 1–6 Times vary Museum of Natural...
CU Boulder News & Events
6 things to check off your to-do list
Complete your health requirement tasks, find your adventure with Outdoor Pursuits, update your contact information with the registrar, plan to attend for the Inclusive Sports Summit and more. CU Athletics and Recreation Services invite you to attend the annual Inclusive Sports Summit. This year’s theme is Legacy: Honoring the past...
CU Boulder News & Events
Student loan forgiveness workshops available February through May
TIAA has joined forces with the student loan experts at Savi to help you navigate the complexities of federal student loan programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). CU Employee Services encourages staff, who may qualify for PSLF through their work at CU, to join and find out how they can possibly lower their payments and work toward forgiveness.
CU Boulder News & Events
International Film Series offers selections for Black History Month
In collaboration with the Center for African & African American Studies and other members of the Black community, CU Boulder’s International Film Series celebrates Black History Month with a selection of films that highlight Black culture through cinema. “Each film will be introduced by that title's sponsor and covers...
