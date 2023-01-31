Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands
It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
outliermedia.org
Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?
Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
Detroit’s historic GAR Building to become steakhouse and event space
Barbat Holdings has purchased the castle-esque landmark
Several winter festivals and Motown Love happening in metro Detroit this weekend
Several metro Detroit communities are kicking off the month of February with winter festivals including Trenton, Plymouth and Romeo.
Try this Black-owned, plant-based Detroit-style pizza
As Detroit-style pizza spreads across the country, one local woman is making her pies with a greater focus on the health and wellness of her community.The intrigue: "Let's not get caught up in the label or the concept, let's just eat food," Brittany March, founder of vegan, plant-based pizza pop-up ItsfoodDetroit, tells Axios.What's happening: For three years, March has been making pizza inside Alkebu-lan Village, a cultural education and youth recreational center on the east side celebrating its 45th anniversary this spring.The menu features a robust variety of vegan options, with a handful of carnivorous choices topped with turkey pepperoni...
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
ahealthiermichigan.org
7 Detroit Black History Sites to Visit
Detroit beams with some of the most significant Black history and culture in the entire country; you just need to know where to look. From prominent museums and educational centers to lesser-known sites, there’s a wide range of places to visit and historical figures to learn about. Celebrate Black...
Detroit News
Detroit opens two more warming centers as temperatures plummet
As an arctic cold front moves across southeast Michigan later this week, the city of Detroit has opened two extra 24-hour warming centers Wednesday morning that will remain operational through Sunday. The two new centers are at the Farwell Recreation Center and the Patton Recreation Center. People looking to escape...
How cold is it in Metro Detroit? A frozen T-shirt experiment
(CBS DETROIT) - This cold arctic air is sticking around this week. NEXT Weather meteorologist Kylee Miller decided to do an experiment to show you how dangerous cold air can be.Kylee took a wet T-shirt and hung it outside. The T-shirt became frozen solid in a matter of minutes. So think about it, if you work outside, and you sweat or even certain types of gloves you wear. That article of clothing you are wearing can freeze in a matter of minutes. If that happens warm up immediately because you do not want to get frostbite or hypothermia.A good tip would be to wear waterproof clothing and just stay inside.
Lil’ Wayne will bring his spring tour to downtown Detroit
The rapper took to social media to announce the multi-city tour
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother searching for son who vanished with 2 other rappers in Detroit
DETROIT – A desperate mother is not letting up in her search for her missing son. Lorrie Kemp’s son Armani Kelly has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was supposed to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the performance was canceled, and he, along with two other men, has yet to be seen or heard from since.
Cloud Cannabis is throwing a party to celebrate adult-use weed sales in Detroit
Its Detroit location will have a food truck, giveaways, a DJ, and more
Detroit News
3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since
For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
Detroit News
Bodies of missing two rappers, friend found under debris in vacant Highland Park apartment building
Highland Park — The bodies of three missing men — two rappers from Oscoda and Melvindale who'd visited Detroit for a gig along with a friend from Detroit — were found under a pile of debris in the basement of a vacant Highland Park apartment building, according to three police sources familiar with the investigation.
Hopcat Royal Oak set to open Feb. 11 with free Cosmik Fries, swag & more
The all-new Hopcat in Royal Oak will open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 with free Cosmik Fries for a year for the first 100 guests.
