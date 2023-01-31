ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Warns Ticketmaster Over Beyoncé Tour Ticket Sales After Taylor Swift Fiasco

Ticketmaster is firmly under the U.S. Senate's microscope as the ticket giant prepares to sell tickets to the upcoming Beyoncé tour ... and it's all because of the Taylor Swift disaster. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which just got finished grilling Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation, issued a thinly-veiled warning...
Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster. With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 […]
