Scalper bots caused Taylor Swift ticket chaos, Senate panel hears in testimony
President of Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent company, tells Senate judiciary committee the bots caused technical glitches
TMZ.com
Senate Warns Ticketmaster Over Beyoncé Tour Ticket Sales After Taylor Swift Fiasco
Ticketmaster is firmly under the U.S. Senate's microscope as the ticket giant prepares to sell tickets to the upcoming Beyoncé tour ... and it's all because of the Taylor Swift disaster. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which just got finished grilling Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation, issued a thinly-veiled warning...
Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster. With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 […]
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Top Democrats Warn Ticketmaster Over Beyoncé World Tour: ‘We’re Watching’
Lawmakers have been eyeing Ticketmaster since the debacle surrounding Taylor Swift’s tour ticket sales in November.
