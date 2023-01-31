ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

thehistoryjunkie.com

Daniel Boone Family Tree and Descendants

Daniel Boone is the most famous pioneer in American History. He is known for blazing the Wilderness Trail and founding Boonesborough. While more successful settlements occurred later he was the first to create the opportunity. As a young man, he did not have much formal education, but instead learned the...
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
InsideHook

Vintage Bourbon Shops Raided by Kentucky State Agency

There’s a vibrant market these days in vintage spirits, whether you’re measuring that age in decades or centuries. File that under “good news” for collectors, spirits aficionados and booze historians alike. But there’s also one big caveat that comes to mind when buying a rare bottle of bourbon, rum or some other spirit — there’s a risk that the bottle you’re buying might not be what it purports to be.
WOMI Owensboro

Can You Guess the Most Filmed Location in Indiana?

A recent study just found the most filmed location in every state. You may or may not be surprised by the location that has the most film credits in Indiana. There have been several movies and television shows set in our home state of Indiana. I'm sure that you can think of a handful off the top of your head. Sometimes in these movies and shows, they may say that it's set in Indiana, but the filming locations aren't actually in the state at all. Case in point, the show Parks and Recreation. The show was set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. There are a handful of scenes in the series that were shot in Indiana, but most of it was shot in a studio in California. However, there are still quite a few films that did shoot on location in Indiana. When you think about all of the shows and movies shot here, what would you guess is the most filmed location in the state?
