Read full article on original website
Related
thehistoryjunkie.com
Daniel Boone Family Tree and Descendants
Daniel Boone is the most famous pioneer in American History. He is known for blazing the Wilderness Trail and founding Boonesborough. While more successful settlements occurred later he was the first to create the opportunity. As a young man, he did not have much formal education, but instead learned the...
fox56news.com
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
Vintage Bourbon Shops Raided by Kentucky State Agency
There’s a vibrant market these days in vintage spirits, whether you’re measuring that age in decades or centuries. File that under “good news” for collectors, spirits aficionados and booze historians alike. But there’s also one big caveat that comes to mind when buying a rare bottle of bourbon, rum or some other spirit — there’s a risk that the bottle you’re buying might not be what it purports to be.
Indiana Town on List of Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie
If you were to visit this small town in Indiana, you might feel like you are in a Hallmark movie, according to a new list of ten small towns that make you feel like you're in a Hallmark movie in the United States. As someone who is from a small...
Can You Guess the Most Filmed Location in Indiana?
A recent study just found the most filmed location in every state. You may or may not be surprised by the location that has the most film credits in Indiana. There have been several movies and television shows set in our home state of Indiana. I'm sure that you can think of a handful off the top of your head. Sometimes in these movies and shows, they may say that it's set in Indiana, but the filming locations aren't actually in the state at all. Case in point, the show Parks and Recreation. The show was set in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. There are a handful of scenes in the series that were shot in Indiana, but most of it was shot in a studio in California. However, there are still quite a few films that did shoot on location in Indiana. When you think about all of the shows and movies shot here, what would you guess is the most filmed location in the state?
Patrons at a Kentucky restaurant outraged at video they believe showed Breonna Taylor's killing
Diners at a Kentucky restaurant were outraged to see and hear what they believe was video footage showing the killing of Breonna Taylor at an event featuring John Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the 2020 raid, according to the local NAACP chapter and witnesses.
Watch SNL Throw Hilarious Shade On Raising Cane’s And Texas
Texas is all about mega car dealerships, and in this SNL bit they are having a hard time with the line of cars that is wrapped around Raising Cane's. They even manage to throw a jab at Chick-fil-A in there. The shouting commercial by a fictional Toyota Dealership just really...
Comments / 0