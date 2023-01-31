Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Hot Plate Brewing Company opens today in Pittsfield
It’s a brew day at Hot Plate Brewing Company. Co-founder Sarah Real measures out hops in a bowl. “So, hops are actually a cousin of the cannabis plant," she explained to WAMC. "So, it's a leafy flower, you use the female ones. Go girl power, use the female ones. That's what are hops. So, it is a flower that grows, it grows at a very specific latitude. So that's why you have kind of the strip across like Oregon, Washington, there's actually a hop grower, Four Star Farms here in Massachusetts, she's awesome. And then that it's the same latitude as the hops grown in Germany and over there. So, that's why you get this specific latitude that it's grown. Harvest is usually around end of August, sort of September. And so, the hops for the year are picked, packaged, pelletized- So, this is a little pellet. So, all the flowers are put down into this pellet, they're dried out, put down in this pellet in a matter of a month, and you have that for the entire year.”
wamc.org
The MassGOP has a new leader
Stung by a string of embarrassing election losses, in-fighting, and anemic fund-raising, Massachusetts Republicans have made a change. Party members voted this week to oust controversial two-term MassGOP Chair Jim Lyons. He was replaced by Amy Carnevale. She is a resident of Marblehead, who is employed as a Washington D.C....
wamc.org
Beacon Hill leaders expect continued growth in Massachusetts' tax collections
The first building block is set for the first budget Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey will file by March 1st. Her administration and the top budget-writers from the state legislature this week announced a consensus revenue estimate that projects tax collections will grow by 1.6 percent. The consensus revenue estimate of...
wamc.org
Pittsfield School Committee votes to make Taconic all-vocational
Discussion of making the public school vocational began last March. The vote making it official came Tuesday night. Taconic – which was fully rebuilt with a brand-new facility for the 2018 school year – has long had a focus on career technical education, or CTE. “The $120 million...
wamc.org
Massachusetts nurses union pushing for legislation to establish patient limits, address workplace violence
The largest nurses union in Massachusetts is laying out its legislative agenda for 2023. One of the Massachusetts Nurses Association’s top goals is limiting the number of patients a nurse can be assigned at a given time. In 2018, the union unsuccessfully backed the issue as a state ballot...
wamc.org
North Country representatives react to Governor Hochul’s budget proposal
New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her budget address on Wednesday, outlining a $227 billion plan. Representatives from the North Country say what really matters are the details of the 162-page proposal. The Democrat calls the budget thoughtful, progressive and balanced. “Our $227 billion budget will include unprecedented investments in...
wamc.org
Hochul wants 800,000 more homes in New York over 10 years. She explained how in her budget message
Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing early pushback to her statewide strategy to ramp up housing construction. Hochul is trying to address the lack of available and affordable housing across New York state. Her goal of 800,000 new homes in 10 years would double the rate of housing growth that New York saw in the last census.
wamc.org
Vermont Governor and VA officials focus on new law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxic substances
Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s weekly briefing today focused on the PACT Act, a new federal law that expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic materials. According to the Veterans Administration the PACT, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, Act expands VA health care for all veterans exposed to toxic substances such as burn pits and Agent Orange during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 conflicts. It also requires toxic exposure screenings for every veteran enrolled in VA health care.
wamc.org
Groups urge Gov. Kathy Hochul and Legislature to tax the rich
Gov. Kathy Hochul released her budget plan Wednesday, and while she received praise from many quarters for ambitious proposals to build affordable housing and fund mental health services, not everyone is pleased with her spending plan. Progressive lobbying groups want to see more taxes on wealthy New Yorkers, saying the...
wamc.org
Upstate lawmakers react to Governor Kathy Hochul's budget proposal
Upstate lawmakers are reacting to the $227 billion budget proposal New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered on Wednesday. Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha, a Democrat representing the 103rd district, says the governor’s plan to expand the role of the New York Power Authority includes several core aspects of the Build Public Renewables Act, a bill she co-sponsored. But she says it leaves out critical parts without which the bill’s transformative impact cannot be achieved.
wamc.org
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast 2-2-23
A mix of sun and clouds today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy and becoming windy tonight with scattered snow showers. Lows 0 to 10 above with some places as low as 15 below in Northern NY and New England. Wind chill values as low as 30 below zero.
wamc.org
Hochul's budget directs dollars to schools, health care and housing and addresses bail reform
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presented a $227 billion state budget plan on Wednesday that includes more money for schools and public transit and raises taxes on cigarettes. She also put the spotlight on public safety, including another set of revisions to the state’s controversial bail reform laws. The...
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 2-2-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget proposal. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
wamc.org
Gov. Kathy Hochul set to release her budget plan Wednesday
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will introduce her state budget proposal on Wednesday, and it’s expected to include details of plans she laid out in her January State of the State message. In that speech, Hochul pledged to build 800,000 new housing units over the next 10 years and...
wamc.org
Politics, state constitution square off in New York chief judge stalemate
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is confronting one of her first major tests after winning a full term in November. Her pick for the state’s new chief judge, Hector LaSalle, is being opposed by a coalition of progressive groups — and crucially, more than a dozen Democrats in the state Senate. After the Judiciary Committee rejected the pick, Hochul suggested she could go to court in an attempt to force the full Senate to vote on the nomination. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins warns against that path. For more on the pick, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre, who has been following the twists and turns on his New York Court Watcher website.
Comments / 0