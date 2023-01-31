ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, KY

Thomas More football hones in on “backyard”

As Thomas More football is just about set to make the transition from NAIA to Division II, they wanted to make sure they found the players that fit their system and help them move forward into a new era with their 2023 recruiting class. Coach Chris Norwell said they’re waiting...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
From Florida to Kentucky: Owens ready to lead Eagles

Jake Owens path is far from the traditional one to Kentucky. Most people leave the Bluegrass for warmer weather and beaches to go to the Sunshine State of Florida. Owens is headed the other way. He’s headed up to Taylor Mill to take on the head football coaching job at...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Kosco takes over Ryle girls soccer program

The Ryle Raiders girls soccer team has held its own a good part of the time in the current 33rd District and 9th Region formats that came together in 2012. Ryle has put together double-digit win seasons seven of those first eight years including a 17-4-1 mark in 2014. The Raiders have won five 33rd District championships and made it to the 9th Region semifinals three times since the start of 2012.
UNION, KY
Region 7 swimmers dive in this weekend

Lainy Kruger is used to people misspelling her first name – folks adding an “e” between the “n” and “y” is the most common mistake. “It happens all the time,” the Notre Dame senior swimmer said. Something else has happened almost as...
ERLANGER, KY
Eight KY cities rated on equality; Covington among top three

The Human Rights Campaign, which strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, has released its “Municipal Equality Index,” which measures criteria related to a city’s equality practices. This year’s index rated 506 cities nationwide, including eight in Kentucky, with Covington ranking third out of the eight in...
COVINGTON, KY
Tuesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Boone County boys best Holmes on Senior Night, CovCath rallies for OT win at Campbell

It was the tale of two teams who were region contenders not super long ago. But in this 9th Region battle, the Holmes Bulldogs ventured to Florence facing the Boone County Rebels in a battle of two teams seeking their second wins of the season. The Rebels (2-16) took control of the game in the second quarter pulling away for a 75-52 win over the Bulldogs (1-18) on Senior Night.
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
WEST HARRISON, IN
kevinmcsports.com

PC comeback pops out at buzzer at Xavier

Devin Carter and the Friars fell short in an overtime classic at Xavier. How close, how competitive is the Big East this season? Sure hope you got a load of Providence-Xavier Wednesday night. Who knows how this campaign is going to unfold over the final month, plus the Big East...
CINCINNATI, OH
95 years of Drees Homes: Locally based homebuilder celebrates anniversary

Fort Mitchell-based Drees Homes, one of the oldest home builders in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area, celebrated their 95th anniversary last Tuesday. Founded in 1928 by German immigrant Theodore Drees, the company has grown into the 19th largest privately owned home builder in the United States. Drees built his first home in Wilder, which was a brick cape cod that is still standing today.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
MASON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.
OHIO STATE
Body of Covington man found in northern Cincinnati suburb

The body of Edward Allen Wischer, 76, of Covington, was found in Lebanon, Ohio on Tuesday. Per Covington Police, Wischer was reported missing on Dec. 21 after last being seen at a Walmart in Fort Wright on Dec. 19. His family told authorities Wischer suffered from Sundowner’s syndrome and dementia....
LEBANON, OH

