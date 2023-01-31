Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
KETV.com
Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
KETV.com
Omaha police release images from fatal altercation, shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police released body camera images from the fatal altercation and shooting Monday night at a storage facility. At a Dino's storage facility near 53rd and Center streets Monday night, police confronted Steven Docken just after 10:30 p.m. — he was reportedly breaking into a unit where guns were stored.
klkntv.com
Police arrest six, but one man still wanted in slaying of Fremont teen
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arrests have been made almost four weeks after a Fremont teen was shot and killed in a Council Bluffs apartment. The Council Bluffs Police Department said Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were arrested Thursday at a home in Omaha. Angelina Michaelson, 20, turned...
1011now.com
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
National Signing Day across 1011 NOW area (10pm Report) Dozens of student-athletes across the area sign NLIs. Supporters, opponents speak on Nebraska Heartbeat Act. A line of people wrapped through the halls for most of the day waiting in line to get inside the Health and Human Services hearing room for a chance to speak for or against making the state’s abortion law more strict.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to a crash near 151st and Z streets, authorities said. Omaha police said a Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Z Street, left the roadway and...
klkntv.com
Police identify man who fired shots at west Omaha Target
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police on Wednesday identified the gunman who was shot dead by an officer at a west Omaha Target. Joseph Jones, 32, was killed after bringing an AR-15 and firing multiple rounds at the Target around noon Tuesday. Investigators say Jones bought the rifle at a...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify gunman who was shot, killed by an officer during incident at Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the gunman who wasshot and killed by an officer during an active shooter incident Tuesday at a Target store. Joseph M. Jones, 32, fired multiple shots inside the store — he had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded rifle magazines in his possession.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
WOWT
Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify officers injured in deadly shootout with 38-year-old man
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. Omaha police identified the two officers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a deadly shootout with a 38-year-old man on Monday night, according to authorities. Officer Nicholas Lanning, who has seven years of service, and officer Joshua Moore, who has one...
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
kbsi23.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
22-year-old Omaha man dies in crash early Thursday
The Omaha Police Department says a 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
klkntv.com
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Comments / 0