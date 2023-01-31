Read full article on original website
Election Law Changes Moving Forward in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lead Republicans in South Dakota are advancing a package of bills that they say would strengthen security of the 2024 elections, with hearings that began this week. The package of bills announced last week by Republican House and Senate leaders addresses issues such as runoff...
In Texas, Hunters Shoot Feral Pigs From Helicopters
BRYAN, Texas (Reuters) - On a bitterly cold January morning, a helicopter soars above central Texas farmland. The four passengers hanging outside the aircraft are hunting - going after feral hogs, an invasive species in the southeastern United States. In Bryan, Texas, the company Helibacon charges hunters about $3,000 to...
3 Virginia College Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Charges: Instagram Post Shows Teens Flashing Guns in School
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two 16-year-olds face juvenile charges after social media posts showed them flashing handguns at their St. Paul charter school. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that a juvenile petition filed Thursday said a video one of the teens posted last month on Instagram showed him in a bathroom at Career Pathways holding a black handgun equipped with an extended magazine.
