Bemidji, MN

Passenger steals taxi cab from driver at gas station

FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Fosston Police Department says it responded to a report of a stolen Doyle’s Taxi Cab at Lepier’s East gas station just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Police say the driver told them he had gone inside the gas station...
FOSSTON, MN
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Awards Scholarship to Wadena Local.

Yesterday afternoon, Wadena Sheriffs’ Office shared on their Facebook Page congratulated one of their own. Richard Ziegler works for the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office in the dispatch and jail and is finishing his schooling to become a peace officer. Rich is pictured with Sheriff Carr, who presented Rich...
WADENA, MN
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses

ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation

BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
BEMIDJI, MN

