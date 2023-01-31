Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Woman Takes Cab As Driver Uses Restroom in Fosston, Arrested in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A Cass Lake, Minnesota woman is arrested after being accused of stealing a cab. Police say 34-year-old Mardee Jones was getting a ride in a Doyle Taxi Cab last night from Essentia in Fargo to Cass Lake. When the driver stopped at a Fosston gas...
valleynewslive.com
Passenger steals taxi cab from driver at gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Fosston Police Department says it responded to a report of a stolen Doyle’s Taxi Cab at Lepier’s East gas station just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Police say the driver told them he had gone inside the gas station...
trfradio.com
Two Injured Over the Weekend in Beltrami County
Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Beltrami County Sunday morning. According to the State Patrol Scott Snyder, (57) of Bemidji, was driving a 2010 Ford Van westbound, while Dean Wendorff, (35) of Solway, was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 westbound. Snyder’s van was stopped at the stop light when Wendorff struck him from behind.
fergusnow.com
Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Awards Scholarship to Wadena Local.
Yesterday afternoon, Wadena Sheriffs’ Office shared on their Facebook Page congratulated one of their own. Richard Ziegler works for the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office in the dispatch and jail and is finishing his schooling to become a peace officer. Rich is pictured with Sheriff Carr, who presented Rich...
valleynewslive.com
Investigators seeking public information regarding recent drug overdoses
ST.PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Narcotics investigators in Minnesota are asking for the publics help after a recent surge in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass and Hubbard Counties. Authorities say they’ve responded to 35 overdoses, including nine fatal since December 1st. Multiple agencies within the Paul Bunyan Drug...
lptv.org
Narcotics Investigators Seeking Info on Drug Overdose Surge in North Central MN
In Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties, there has been an increase in drug overdoses. Narcotics investigators are seeking information from the public on what they know or have heard regarding the surge. According to a release from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, since Dec. 1, law enforcement has responded to...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Girls Basketball Holds Off Bemidji For Sixth-Straight Win
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Laker girl’s basketball team won their sixth straight game Tuesday night, defeating the Bemidji Lumberjacks 47-44 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse. The Lakers never trailed in the victory and earned their 15th win. Bemidji, who trailed by as much as 18...
