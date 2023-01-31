ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
Looper

Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot

It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
EW.com

James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign

HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
Variety

‘The Batman Part II’ Sets 2025 Release Date as Part of Newly Branded ‘DC Elseworlds’ Projects

Robert Pattinson’s Batman return is set as Warner Bros. has announced Matt Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will open in theaters on Oct. 3, 2025. Additional information, including a plot synopsis, remains under wraps for now. James Gunn and Peter Safran confirmed “The Batman Part II” release date during a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. While Gunn and Safran are developing a new DC Universe, which includes the 2025 theatrical release “Superman: Legacy,” Reeves’ “The Batman Part II” will remain a standalone property and fall under the newly branded “DC Elseworlds” category. Gunn announced that...
Fortune

DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million

Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Variety

Shelving Batgirl Was the Right Decision, Says New DC Studios Head Peter Safran: ‘It Would Have Hurt DC’

Warner Bros. faced controversy in summer 2022 when it axed a “Batgirl” feature film despite it being nearly finished. But Peter Safran, the new co-chairperson and CEO of DC Studios alongside James Gunn, said it was the right decision at a press event on the Warner Bros. lot on Jan. 30. “Batgirl’s a character that inevitably we will include in our story,” he said. “On the Batgirl front, it’s not about late in the process of the film getting canceled. I saw the movie, and there are a lot of incredibly talented people in front of and behind the camera on...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn should beware the fandom’s power if his rebooted DCU snubs this Justice League hero yet again

James Gunn has kept us waiting so long for the first wave of announcements for his rebooted DCU ⁠— which is officially going by the title DCU Chapter One, akin to the MCU’s own Phase One ⁠— that DC fans have let their expectations get the better of them. Everyone now seems convinced that Gunn is going to make all of their biggest dreams for the universe come true. And right at the top of the list is a project for the Justice League hero the movies have most criminally wasted.
ComicBook

DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures

The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.

