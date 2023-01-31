Read full article on original website
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere
At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
‘You People’ Star Jonah Hill Would Make Himself ‘Sicker’ if He Publicized the Rom-Com as Co-Stars Call It His ‘Prerogative’
Despite Jonah Hill’s vested interest in the romantic comedy's performance, he will not be promoting Netflix's 'You People.'
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
Ethan Hawke Slammed Over Casting ‘Stranger Things’ Star Daughter in New Movie
Ethan Hawke is facing criticism for casting his daughter Maya as Flannery O’Connor in the upcoming film Wildcat. Hawke is directing the movie, but some people are crying out about nepotism taking place. Maya Hawke has done a great job in getting a key role in the world of Stranger Things.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' actor, dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, an actor best known for his role on the TV miniseries "Salem's Lot" and other notable series throughout the '70s, has died, his talent agent John Boitano tells CNN. He was 62. No information on his cause of death was provided. Kerwin began his career appearing in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase
If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
Michelle Williams Celebrates How ‘Brave’ Her ‘Brokeback Mountain’ Co-Stars Were
Michelle Williams is an actor that has earned acclaim for her fearlessness and talent. She’s tackled a wide variety of roles that call for her to dig deep within herself, accessing tough emotions and displaying them onscreen. Still, Williams is nothing if not generous, and she often looks for...
Popculture
Showtime Purges Original Shows Starring Jim Carrey, Kirsten Dunst and More Big Names
Following news that Paramount Global and Showtime will soon be merging, the linear premium cable network is offloading titles. Multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, reported Monday that a number of series starring big names including Jim Carrey, Kirsten Dunst, and more are being pulled from Showtime amid the integration. The impacted titles were considered to be under-performing shows, with the majority having only lasted a single season.
Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life. As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Christina Ricci movies and TV shows, ranked
Christina Ricci is an incredibly versatile and unique actress. Throughout her three-plus decades as an actress, she has played almost every role imaginable. Born and raised in Santa Monica, California, Ricci rose to prominence early on in her career, playing a number of iconic role at a very young age. Ricci is also a rare case of a child star making it to adulthood, consistently working with very little interruption. Much of that can be attributed to her willingness to take on more nuanced and complicated roles as she aged into a teenager and young adult.
wegotthiscovered.com
Seth Rogen becomes the unlikely voice of reason in the never-ending ‘is Marvel cinema?’ debate
You know things have reached boiling point when the star of The Green Hornet – one of the most forgettable comic book adaptations of all-time – steps in to defend the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the scorn of Hollywood’s biggest directors. And yet, that’s exactly what’s happened...
wegotthiscovered.com
What did Whoopi Goldberg say on ‘The View’ that is causing people to call her a racist?
Whoopi Goldberg finds herself once again in the middle of a controversy. Toward the end of last year, she generated outrage with some pretty offensive statements about the Holocaust in an episode of The View, which led to her being suspended from the show for two weeks. This time, however, the co-host is being blasted on social media for a remark on yesterday’s talk show episode regarding the subject of police brutality and the need for police reform.
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bizarre cult horror flick from the director of ‘The Descent’ is finally on streaming
Neil Marshall has had an interesting career in horror, with his 2008 film The Descent leading to widespread acclaim for its masterful claustrophobic horror. But before he was sending a group of women into a cave to get blitzed by inbred cave people, he was having people fight mutant soldiers.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Fight for Their Lives After Worst Wedding Ever
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston can’t catch a break, as seen in the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel film Murder Mystery 2. Director Jeremy Garelick’s new movie heads to the streamer March 31, following the 2019 original directed by Kyle Newacheck. Murder Mystery 2 centers on Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Aniston), who have become detectives in the four years since their last adventure. The pair are invited to the island wedding of their friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), whose kidnapping leads Nick and Audrey to Paris. More from The Hollywood ReporterJulia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston Comedy Lands at Amazon Studios'Victim/Suspect' Review:...
Adapting Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone: The 2022 Movie Swings For Both Coming-Of-Age And Horror, And Misses Both
Let's take a look at the most recent Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, which is based on one of King's most recent novellas.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC show that got rebranded so everybody knew it was a DC show gets canceled anyway
James Gunn and Peter Safran may not have been responsible for the cancellation of Titans and Doom Patrol after their respective fourth seasons, but there’s a high chance the duo would have gone ahead and done it anyway, seeing as the recently-revealed slate of projects signals that a shift towards a more unified DCU was always going to be the plan.
