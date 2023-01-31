El Tiempo Cantina Planned for IAH

It appears George Bush Intercontinental Airport travelers will soon get a taste of El Tiempo Cantina . The latest location for the popular Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant is planned for 2800 N Terminal Rd. in Houston, according to a recent project filing. The space in Terminal A could be complete by sometime this summer.

El Tiempo focuses on quality and friendliness at their restaurants. The menu offers scratch-made dishes, which are made from generations-old family recipes, according to the brand’s website .

Diners can enjoy the El Tiempo menu of quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos, nachos, fajitas, and more. Lunch specials and brunch offerings are also available. For dessert, you can enjoy fried ice cream, tres leches, and sopapillas, to name a few options.

A full bar offers Featured Cocktails such as the Salty Chihuahua with El Tiempo Blanco Tequila and grapefruit juice and the Rooftop Lemonade with Fox & Seeker Vodka, lemonade, and cucumber slices. And, don’t forget margaritas, which can be purchased by the pitcher, plus beer and wine.

According to El Tiempo’s website, in 1973, Thomas Laurenzo ’s widow, Ninfa , began sharing her recipes at Mama Ninfa’s Tex Mex restaurants. Mama Ninfa’s son, Roland Laurenzo , along with his son, Domenic Laurenzo , first opened El Tiempo in 1998. The brand now has more than a dozen locations across the Houston area.

