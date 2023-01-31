ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused.  The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle.  Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache.  He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southeast

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
fox5dc.com

Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Joshua Parker also known as Jasmine “Star” Mack. Mack was stabbed on January 7th in Northeast, D.C. She did not survive. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street. Police found the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance cameras captured a person and a vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man threatening to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest

WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" has threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he's barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The situation, according to Pinto, is currently unfolding at The Blake apartment building – located at 1816 5th Street in Northwest.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app

A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
WASHINGTON, DC

