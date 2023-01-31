Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, KilledcreteWashington, DC
Ready for Disaster? Meet the Female Prepper Who Has Five Years of Food on Hand and Shares How You Can Too!Anthony JamesWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead in DC’s Hains Point
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians almost two years ago in the Hains Point area of East Potomac Park. Officers say 61-year-old Melvin D. Conley of Washington, D.C. was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent homicide. The crash...
fox5dc.com
Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A D.C. Metro Transit employee was shot and killed on Wednesday, and two others were shot after an altercation with a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. just before 9 am. The suspect initially shot a man in the leg after an altercation on a Metrobus. After exiting the bus, the suspect engaged in another altercation and shot another man in the leg. After shooting the initial two victims, the suspect pointed a handgun at The post Disgruntled Gunman Shoots Three Kills One in D.C. Metro Transit Rampage appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused. The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle. Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache. He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
DC police searching for Southeast homicide suspect after a man was found shot in a car
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for a suspect in relation to a fatal shooting in Southeast on Wednesday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Benning Road for the report of gunshots, MPD said. Upon arrival, police reportedly found a man inside a car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southeast
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Feb. 1, on the 4500 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:02 pm, officers located 45-year-old Marcus Jones suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Notifications are...
WGME
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man found shot to death inside car in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night in Southeast D.C. that left a man from Maryland dead. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 8:02 p.m. to reports of gunshots being fired in the 4500 block of Benning Road. Once there, officers found a...
D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a person and vehicle of interest in the stabbing death of 36-year-old Joshua Parker also known as Jasmine “Star” Mack. Mack was stabbed on January 7th in Northeast, D.C. She did not survive. Fifth District officers were approached at 3 am, asking for a welfare check at the 2000 Block of Gallaudet Street. Police found the victim suffering from a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Surveillance cameras captured a person and a vehicle of interest. If you have any information about this The post D.C. Police Video Shows Person Of Interest In Stabbing Death of Jasmine “Star” Mack appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Man threatening to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A "person in crisis" has threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he's barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto. The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The situation, according to Pinto, is currently unfolding at The Blake apartment building – located at 1816 5th Street in Northwest.
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the Rockville City Police Station Wednesday just before...
Known Racist Convicted Of Spitting On Black Neighbor In DC During Pandemic: Feds
A man with a history of racist tirades against African-American neighbors in Washington, DC, was found guilty of spitting in the face of one during a hate crime at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gueorgui Iskrenov was found guilty following a three-day trial for bias-related assault in the Superior...
fox5dc.com
Capitol Heights man sentenced to prison for carjacking person he met on dating app
A 24-year-old Capitol Heights man is going to prison for carjacking someone he met on a dating app. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy says carjackings will not be tolerated, and she will prosecute anyone involved. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu spoke to State's Attorney Braveboy about new legislation she's hoping will curb the rise in carjackings in the state.
WTOP
DC Parks employee charged in 13-year-old Karon Blake’s death mentored teens for a living
The man charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake is a longtime employee with the District’s Department of Parks and Recreation, where he worked to mentor and support teens. Before ordering 41-year-old Jason Lewis be held without bond, D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Judith Pipe...
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
Silver Spring New Year's Killer Arrested In DC: Police
A Washington D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a New Year's Day murder in Silver Spring, authorities say. Maurice Ricks, 28, is accused of shooting the victim during an argument around 6 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, in the 8500 block of 16th Street, according to Montgomery County Police.
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the murdered 64-year-old Metro mechanic. Metro Transit Police were stationed...
Police Charge Driver In Death Of Two Homeless Advocates Hit While Walking At Hains Point
A D.C. man has been charged with negligent homicide for allegedly hitting two pedestrians as they walked at Hains Point in April 2021, killing them. The U.S. Park Police announced that Melvin D. Conley, 61, was arrested Tuesday had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The incident drew attention because...
Comments / 0