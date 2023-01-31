Dallas Zoo's missing tamarin monkeys have been found in a closet, and investigators still want to find photographed man, police say

Two children who vanished from Liberty, Missouri, last March were located this week in a grocery store more than a thousand miles away in Florida, authorities said. Police in High Springs, a city near Gainesville, said a “routine vehicle tag check” on a vehicle led them to the Gilley siblings, Brooke, 11, and Adrian, 12. The car’s owner was identified as Kristi Gilley, a 36-year-old fugitive who police said was the children’s “non-custodial mother.” Officers found the three “shopping in Winn-Dixie, after disguising their identities,” a statement from the department read. It noted that Gilley had been arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant, and the children were “turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families… and will be reunited with their birth family.” Police did not immediately share details on what circumstances sparked the alleged abduction nearly a year ago.https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid0uf9yQXuLZxYhXyLeSsFunuy8KhU6GcrhfnSnoX8q3stnfoZQG3xfRNUJPjzJfZJUl&id=100064784316643Read it at FOX 35

LIBERTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO