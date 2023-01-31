The St. Augustine Yacht Club (SAYC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Stanley and Catherine Paris Youth Sailing Center on Saturday, Jan. 21. Located on Salt Run adjacent to the club, the center will be completed in 2024. It is being made possible through the donation of the property by Drs. Stanley and Catherine Paris to the City of St. Augustine. The property was deeded to the city and then leased to the club for 99 years.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO