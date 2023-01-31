ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

pontevedrarecorder.com

St. Augustine Yacht Club breaks ground for youth sailing center

The St. Augustine Yacht Club (SAYC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Stanley and Catherine Paris Youth Sailing Center on Saturday, Jan. 21. Located on Salt Run adjacent to the club, the center will be completed in 2024. It is being made possible through the donation of the property by Drs. Stanley and Catherine Paris to the City of St. Augustine. The property was deeded to the city and then leased to the club for 99 years.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village

The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
ORANGE PARK, FL
L. Cane

This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023

Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
FLORIDA STATE
totallystaugustine.com

2023 Festivals & Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County

February-May: Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. TICKETS: originalcafe11.com/upcoming-events/. February 23: Marc Douglas Berardo & Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) February 26: King Buffalo. March 14: Popa Chubby. April 1: Will Evans. May 5: Damon Fowler. I Lived Here, As Well … Together at Ximenez-Fatio House.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: More Manatees Feeding, Fewer Rescues, Deaths Down

Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: The outlook for the health of Florida’s manatees continues to be positive with a decline in deaths and rescues. During the weekly update on the feeding program Wednesday FWC Capt. Thomas Van Trees told reporters that the average number of manatees seeking food at the FP&L’s warm water discharge site has climbed to well over 100 daily. “Our ranges are typically between 90 to 270. With our approximate average daily high is around 170," he said.
FLORIDA STATE

