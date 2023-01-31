Read full article on original website
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park locationJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park Police Department investigating spray paint vandalism around townZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com
Traveling goat yoga comes to St. Augustine just in time for Valentine’s Day
Goat yoga continues to grow in popularity and residents will soon have the opportunity to take part in all the fun when Lazy Day Farm brings their traveling goat yoga to Ancient City Brewing in St. Augustine Feb. 10 and 11. The Feb. 10 session will begin at 6:30 p.m....
The ultimate road trip to Mount Dora, FL
Hit the road and head to Mount Dora — we’re sharing all the details about what to do and eat, plus where to stay.
Group wedding to be held in St. Johns County on Valentine's Day
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Looking to tie the knot this Valentine's Day?. The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office will be hosting the first Valentine’s Day group wedding in partnership with the Seventh Judicial Circuit. The ceremony will take place on...
pontevedrarecorder.com
St. Augustine Yacht Club breaks ground for youth sailing center
The St. Augustine Yacht Club (SAYC) celebrated the groundbreaking of the Stanley and Catherine Paris Youth Sailing Center on Saturday, Jan. 21. Located on Salt Run adjacent to the club, the center will be completed in 2024. It is being made possible through the donation of the property by Drs. Stanley and Catherine Paris to the City of St. Augustine. The property was deeded to the city and then leased to the club for 99 years.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Loop Restaurant to open in World Golf Village
The Loop Restaurant announced Feb. 1 it plans to open several new restaurants, including a location in World Golf Village in St. Augustine, but is closing a 33-year-old store in Orange Park. The franchise will close the restaurant at 1550 Wells Road on Feb.15. Until closing, customers can find 10%...
This Small Island Community in Florida is a "Trending Destination" in 2023
Each year, the popular travel website TripAdvisor releases a list of "trending destinations" in the United States based on positive user reviews. Typically, destinations are geographically diverse and popular with travelers. But they are not always highly traveled or well-known, as is the case with a Florida destination in a small island community that recently made the list.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
This Limestone Shoreline in Florida Looks Like it Should Be in Maine. And Now is a Good Time to See It
When you picture a Florida shoreline, you likely picture white sand beaches with turquoise waters. It's unlikely that you picture a rocky, shoreline covered in limestone. But there's a Conservancy in Florida that offers a shoreline exactly like this. And winter is a great time to see its unique beauty.
WESH
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
Action News Jax
St. Augustine police have person in custody for Anastasia Boulevard shooting
At around 2 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine police responded to a fatal shooting in the 200 block of Anastasia Boulevard.
New leader of St. Augustine Historical Society's Board could not enter its library in the 1960s because of his skin color
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The new leader of the St. Augustine Historical Society's Board of Trustees, at one time, was not allowed inside one of its buildings because of the color of his skin. "I was born and raised here in St. Augustine," Thomas Jackson said. "We had only...
totallystaugustine.com
2023 Festivals & Events in St. Augustine & St. Johns County
February-May: Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. TICKETS: originalcafe11.com/upcoming-events/. February 23: Marc Douglas Berardo & Abbie Gardner (of Red Molly) February 26: King Buffalo. March 14: Popa Chubby. April 1: Will Evans. May 5: Damon Fowler. I Lived Here, As Well … Together at Ximenez-Fatio House.
fox2detroit.com
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
wqcs.org
FWC: More Manatees Feeding, Fewer Rescues, Deaths Down
Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: The outlook for the health of Florida’s manatees continues to be positive with a decline in deaths and rescues. During the weekly update on the feeding program Wednesday FWC Capt. Thomas Van Trees told reporters that the average number of manatees seeking food at the FP&L’s warm water discharge site has climbed to well over 100 daily. “Our ranges are typically between 90 to 270. With our approximate average daily high is around 170," he said.
Action News Jax
St. Johns County Clerk of Court to host Valentine’s Day Wedding ceremony
The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office will be hosting the first Valentine’s Day group wedding in partnership with the Seventh Judicial Circuit.
Action News Jax
Fantasy 5 winning lottery ticket sold in St. Augustine
One of the winning tickets was sold at a Publix in St. Augustine.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
