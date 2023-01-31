Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very mild Saturday Through Monday, Moisture Wednesday
We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.
KSN.com
February warmth builds the rest of the week
Warming will continue today after another freezing morning. Afternoon highs will range from the 30s to the 40s. A few milder 50s will be possible farther south. A front will track north to south and create the divide in our high temperatures. There is also still ongoing wintry weather to our south that is trying to skim the area with a flurry but we will stay dry. Active weather for our neighbors to the south of us should wind down over the next 24 hours.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm moving out with warmer weather returning | Forecast February 2, 2023
After several rounds of ice, sleet, and snow, clearer skies are moving in. South winds are returning to warm Arkansas and Oklahoma back to the 50s/60s this weekend.
NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Latest warming trend far from finished
We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area. Wichita Eisenhower...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming the rest of this week and the weekend, but dry
As of the lunchtime hour on this first day of February, sunshine dominates the scene across Kansas. As the center of the Arctic high pressure system that brought us our recent cold spell moves east of the plains, our winds have turned around to a southerly direction bringing us an increase in temperatures over what we saw the past 3 days. Lunchtime temperatures have warmed well into the 20s to lower 30s.
These Are The Two Reasons Why Oklahoma Shuts Down During Winter Weather
It's true, as soon as Oklahoma gets a hint that there will be any kind of winter weather, everything shuts down. Oklahomans flee to the grocery store to stock up on bread and milk. Schools start announcing closures or virtual days. And businesses post on their social media pages about being closed for the safety of their staff.
KSN.com
Temperatures bounce back while we stay dry
For the first time in a few days we are not starting the day with Wind Chill Advisories. It is still very cold out there this morning but thankfully winds are pretty light. A southerly wind direction will also help high temperatures improve. It will be a chilly day but at least we will be above freezing during the afternoon.
KSN.com
Bitter bite lingers Tuesday, gradual warming follows
We are once again starting the day with dangerous wind chills. There have been reports out of Northwest Kansas that have been as low as -25 to -28. You will not only need to bundle up for another cold morning but another day where many of us will likely stay below freezing. Winds will be light today and will also begin to switch out of the southwest, this will begin to set us up for warmer days ahead.
Another round of wintry mix possible for Oklahomans
Another round of a wintry mix could impact Oklahomans' driving conditions Wednesday night.
Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms. Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas. As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes...
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
Roads are dangerous across Texoma as the winter storm continues. There have been many car accidents throughout the area. As another wave hits, this number may increase.
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
A DIY De-Icing Recipe For Ice Free Texas Walkways
Fortunately, we don't get ice storms that often in San Angelo. There are corridors in the United States that get more severe ice storms more often than we do. The main reason Ice storms occur further south in Texas more often than other winter weather events is primarily because they require warm pockets of air to form. The warm air occurs high in the atmosphere causing the rain. The cold air near the surface causes ice.
