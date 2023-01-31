Maricopa County Supervisor and Rose Law Group Partner Thomas Galvin quoted in Wall Street Journal report: GOP leadership battles expose divisions in 2024 battleground states

Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
How do we make Arizona’s election system better?
We may have to sacrifice convenience to lessen the time it takes to declare winners. Does Arizona’s voting system need an overhaul or do voters need better understanding why the vote-counting takes so long — or both?. Doing nothing is not option. Not after Arizona’s voting system took...
County recorder, lawmakers tackle election reforms
Recorder Stephen Richer (center) || Maricopa County. Following multiple razor-thin election results in Arizona, proposals from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer offer solutions to potentially expedite the vote-counting process. Now, the county must work out the details with the Legislature. Richer, a Republican, released a proposal on Jan. 12, consisting of...
Can hotels and short-term rentals cancel your booking? George Finn, senior transactional attorney at Rose Law Group, provides the answer in a 12 News report
PHOENIX — Hotel and short-term rental prices are soaring ahead of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix. While there are still rooms available, rooms are running out. With so much money on the line, can hotels and short-term rentals legally cancel your reservation?. THE QUESTION. Can hotels and short-term rentals...
Phoenix considers ban on housing voucher discrimination
A group of about 20 residents gathered outside Phoenix City Hall on Wednesday and called on elected leaders to follow in Tucson’s footsteps and pass an ordinance banning landlords from discriminating against renters who use government assistance. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the City Council appear willing to do...
Why 2 competing plans to save the Colorado River could be a good thing
These photos released by NASA’s Earth Observatory shows how dramatically water levels have fallen at Lake Powell. Opinion: The battle lines aren’t new, but the level of detail is in two plans to stabilize the Colorado River. That’s a win for all of us. By Joanna Allhands...
Buckeye approves water rights purchase
Buckeye is buying more groundwater rights. The city of Buckeye approved purchasing $80 million worth of groundwater rights to support the growth of its water portfolio. In a special session on Tuesday, Buckeye approved an agreement for the purchase and sale of a one-acre property owned by Harquahala Valley Landowners LLC in the far West Valley for its water rights.
PCCP, Dinerstein team up for Phoenix development
PCCP and The Dinerstein Cos. have unveiled plans for Atlas Mesa, a 394-unit community in Mesa, Ariz. The joint venture will break ground on the property in July this year. First resident move-ins are slated for the first quarter of 2025, while full completion is expected later that year. Atlas...
