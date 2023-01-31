SAFTI FIRST‘s VP of Sales Tim Nass shares the latest innovations in fire rated glazing product technology, and how these advancements have influenced the architectural and design community. He discusses the evolution of fire rated glazing and how the introduction of SuperClear 45-HS-LI, the clearest, 45 minute fire rated glazing product that meets fire, safety, and hose stream requirements, will provide an affordable and superior solution to brittle, expensive ceramics.

