Building Design & Construction
The Latest Innovations in Fire Rated Glazing Product Technology
SAFTI FIRST‘s VP of Sales Tim Nass shares the latest innovations in fire rated glazing product technology, and how these advancements have influenced the architectural and design community. He discusses the evolution of fire rated glazing and how the introduction of SuperClear 45-HS-LI, the clearest, 45 minute fire rated glazing product that meets fire, safety, and hose stream requirements, will provide an affordable and superior solution to brittle, expensive ceramics.
Building Design & Construction
HUD unveils report to help multifamily housing developers overcome barriers to offsite construction
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in partnership with the National Institute of Building Sciences and MOD X, has released the Offsite Construction for Housing: Research Roadmap, a strategic report that presents the key knowledge gaps and research needs to overcome the barriers and challenges to offsite construction.
