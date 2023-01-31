ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Risilience, a climate analytics and risk assessment platform for enterprises, raises $26M

Spun out of the University of Cambridge’s Centre for Risk Studies (CCRS) back in 2021, Risilience says it has already amassed a number of high-profile enterprise customers, including Nestlé, Maersk, EasyJet, Burberry and Tesco. The raise comes as ESG (environmental, social, and [corporate] governance) startups across the spectrum...
The Associated Press

BREEAM USA’s Sustainable Year in Review: Certification Issuance for U.S.-Based Assets Grows by Over 155%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- BREEAM, the globally recognized leader for sustainable building assessment and certification developed by BRE Global (‘BRE’), today announced robust growth of BREEAM-certified assets in the United States in 2022, reporting a nearly 160 percent increase in total certifications issued year over year. Launched in 1990, BREEAM is the world’s most comprehensive and only science-backed standard for the sustainable commercial real estate sector, which has in turn led to rapid adoption amongst national development and property management leaders as it continues its U.S. expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005572/en/ (Graphic: BREEAM USA)
labroots.com

American and Canadian Cannabis Advertising Regulations Show Lack of Consistency in the US

A University at Buffalo study that compared cannabis marketing policies in Canada and in various U.S. states found significant differences in advertising strategies. Most state marketing regulations lack clarity regarding illegal advertising tactics, while Canada offers clear policies about prohibited tactics. The researchers reviewed Health Canada’s 2018 Cannabis Act and...
PYMNTS

FIS Cuts 2,600 Jobs During ‘Comprehensive Assessment’ of Business

FIS has reportedly laid off 2,600 employees and contractors in recent weeks. The cuts amount to 2% of the FinTech’s workforce, according to a Thursday (Feb. 2) Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources. The move comes as the firm is reviewing its operations at a time when its shares...

