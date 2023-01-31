ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Dennis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Thursday morning. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. According LMPD Major Russell Miller, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: man dies after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Valley Station area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon has died, according to LMPD's Homicide Unit. The victim was taken to University Hospital after he was found around 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane, which is near Terry Road and West Pages Lane. That's in a neighborhood near the Valley Station-Pleasure Ridge Park area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Andrew Valdez, of Jeffersonville. The coroner's office says he recently lived in Georgia. Aaron...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy