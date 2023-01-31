Read full article on original website
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LMPD cancels Golden Alert for man last seen leaving Jewish Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police has canceled a Golden Alert for a man last seen leaving the hospital.
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Dennis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the St. Dennis neighborhood early Thursday morning. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3400 block of Buckeye Road around 8 a.m. According LMPD Major Russell Miller, a...
Man accused of causing deadly Louisville crash arrested in Northern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a woman. Yoan M. Enriquez-Fonfria, 36, of Hialeah, Fla., is facing felony charges of manslaughter, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. He is also charged with misdemeanor assault and multiple traffic charges.
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LMPD: man dies after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Valley Station area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon has died, according to LMPD's Homicide Unit. The victim was taken to University Hospital after he was found around 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane, which is near Terry Road and West Pages Lane. That's in a neighborhood near the Valley Station-Pleasure Ridge Park area.
Mother of Breonna Taylor reacts to death of Tyre Nichols from funeral service
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of Breonna Taylor says she's shocked officers are still putting black people in harm's way after everything the country has seen in the past two years. "With everything that's going on, I can't believe officers are still choosing to behave in this manner," Tamika...
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
Police seeking 29-year-old wanted in connection with hit-and-run crash in Crestwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to locate a La Grange man who is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile who was riding a bicycle in Crestwood last month. According to a news release from the Oldham County Police, police...
ISP: Louisville man arrested after leaving the scene of accident, fleeing police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday after he left the scene of a crash and led police on a pursuit, both in a vehicle and on foot, according to Indiana State Police. Tyler L. Tweedy, 29, was arrested for crashing his car into a semi-truck and...
LMPD: Man dies after being hit by car while trying to walk across Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday evening. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. Police believe a man was...
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
Oldham County police have 'person of interest' in 1 of 2 weekend shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Oldham County believe they've identified a vehicle involved in one of two shootings from over the weekend. Police say a vehicle was near the shooting on Sunday on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. Investigators say they have a "person of interest," but haven't...
Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died after he was fatally shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Andrew Valdez, of Jeffersonville. The coroner's office says he recently lived in Georgia. Aaron...
Nearly $5K worth of LEGOs stolen from St. Matthews store; 2 women, 3 juveniles arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five people were arrested Sunday after nearly $5,000 worth of LEGOs were stolen from a Louisville mall. It happened a little before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the LEGO Store in Oxmoor Mall, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD officers were called to the store while...
Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in the head in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile...
Vigil honors mother, 2 young girls killed in Bullitt County house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County community poured out love and support for a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire. A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor the life of Eryn Toogood, and six-year-old girls Haisley Heath and Raegan Maraman. They died...
