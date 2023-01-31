Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and no Republicans.Why it matters: Fundraising is a marker of candidate strength in a crowded field for a citywide election that traditionally has low voter...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO