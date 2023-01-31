ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard

PHILADELPHIA — The answer to that headline’s question will be determined by what the Black members of the Union League decide to do or not do in response to what happened on Jan. 24. More about that later in this column. For now, let’s discuss the Union League. It’s a prestigious 161-year-old private club, founded […] The post Black members of Philadelphia’s Union League face a test | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WTAJ

How expensive is Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s impeachment?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The impeachment of Philadelphia’s District Attorney is being appealed to the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court. However, it’s not clear yet whether the justices hear the case. A right-to-know request, uncovered by abc27, shows that going after Krasner has been a very expensive proposition for Pennsylvania. House Republicans want Krasner out. They […]
Chalkbeat

Shapiro selects 2nd Philly school official to join cabinet

Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet.Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday.Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri Monson to serve as his budget secretary in December. Monson stabilized the district’s finances during his nearly seven-year tenure, resulting in a significant upgrade...
Axios Philadelphia

We looked at Philadelphia mayoral candidates' financial reports so you don't have to

Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and no Republicans.Why it matters: Fundraising is a marker of candidate strength in a crowded field for a citywide election that traditionally has low voter...
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
WHYY

Opinion: Why the proposed 76ers arena is a false solution to dead zone on Market East

Philadelphia, like many major U.S. cities, prides itself as a “city of neighborhoods.”. From rowhomes to parks to informal parking rules, the diversity in neighborhood architecture, infrastructure, and values makes different areas of the city attractive to a variety of outside stakeholders. Diverse and bustling neighborhoods make Philly special. Key to this diversity is the livability — and by extension affordability — of the neighborhoods.
clsphila.org

Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case

Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
The Philadelphia Citizen

Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?

How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
