Win or lose, John Adams pounds out his passion for his team: From the Archives
Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
Women’s Final Four logo unveiled with Cleveland pride for 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The logo for the NCAA women’s Final Four basketball tournament was unveiled Thursday with a strong dose of Cleveland pride. The logo for the tournament – set for April 5-7, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – features more than six colors and hues with symbolic graphic elements incorporated into the design. The logo is shaped like a guitar pick, homage to the city’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Orange represents a basketball rim. Blue is symbolic of Cleveland’s proximity to Lake Erie and the Rock Hall. And circles reflect the state’s logo and Main Avenue Bridge.
John Adams champions a second wave of Tribe Fever in 1997: From the Archives
Browns offseason moves; Cavs inconsistency: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss players...
Rain or shine, John Adams led Cleveland’s bleacher brigade: From the Archives
Which receivers besides Amari Cooper are Browns core players for 2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If the 2022 playoffs have taught us anything, it’s that a boatload of weapons are a quarterback’s best friend, much like Joe Burrow has in Cincinnati or Patrick Mahomes has in Kansas City. Deshaun Watson not only needs a strong supporting cast to hit...
Guardians outfielder Will Brennan gets his 15 minutes, but he wants more
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Walk a mile. Take a power nap. Clean out the refrigerator. Chase your dog around the block. Those are things you can do in 15 minutes.
John Adams never misses a beat while supporting his beloved team: From the Archives
Pound for pound, there’s no greater Tribe fan around than John Adams: From the Archives
Cavaliers’ Darius Garland snubbed from 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland didn’t get his wish. Garland -- who told cleveland.com last week that he wanted to join teammate Donovan Mitchell at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game and believed he deserved a spot -- was not selected as one of seven Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers look to bounce back from a tough loss when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Cavs are coming off a tough 100-97 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Cleveland also fell to the Grizzlies last month in a close 115-114 decision, highlighting a tough month for the Cavs, who went 8-8 in January.
Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
Baseball Icon Dies
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
David ‘SpongeBob Guy’ Hrusovsky talks Guardians, charting baseball fields, instant celebrity: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — David Hrusovsky is easily recognizable when he wears his SpongeBob SquarePants costume to Progressive Field in honor of Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-up music. But did you know the Bowling Green State University senior is a big baseball numbers guy behind the scenes?. On Wednesday’s podcast, Paul...
Donovan Mitchell rips ‘dirty’ Dillon Brooks after scuffle, calls for league punishment
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After getting whacked in the crotch by Memphis Grizzlies trash-talking irritant Dillon Brooks midway through the third quarter Thursday night, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell swung back after the game. Verbally. “That’s just who he is,” said Mitchell, who was ejected for his role in the altercation...
Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
Cleveland Guardians’ home opener, 2023 schedule
The Cleveland Guardians 2023 schedule is set.
