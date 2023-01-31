ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Win or lose, John Adams pounds out his passion for his team: From the Archives

Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Women’s Final Four logo unveiled with Cleveland pride for 2024

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The logo for the NCAA women’s Final Four basketball tournament was unveiled Thursday with a strong dose of Cleveland pride. The logo for the tournament – set for April 5-7, 2024, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – features more than six colors and hues with symbolic graphic elements incorporated into the design. The logo is shaped like a guitar pick, homage to the city’s rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Orange represents a basketball rim. Blue is symbolic of Cleveland’s proximity to Lake Erie and the Rock Hall. And circles reflect the state’s logo and Main Avenue Bridge.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

John Adams champions a second wave of Tribe Fever in 1997: From the Archives

Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rain or shine, John Adams led Cleveland’s bleacher brigade: From the Archives

Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

John Adams never misses a beat while supporting his beloved team: From the Archives

Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The 3 best bets to make for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 pm EST on Thursday, February 2. Cleveland enters the game at 31-22,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Pound for pound, there’s no greater Tribe fan around than John Adams: From the Archives

Editor’s note: To honor Indians and Guardians drummer John Adams following his passing at age 71 earlier this week, our staff dug into the archives and found more than 45 years of stories, photos and interviews with the man who provided the heartbeat of baseball in Cleveland for generations of fans. Here are a few of the moments that Adams shared his bleacher seat with reporters and welcomed them into his world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers look to bounce back from a tough loss when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Cavs are coming off a tough 100-97 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Cleveland also fell to the Grizzlies last month in a close 115-114 decision, highlighting a tough month for the Cavs, who went 8-8 in January.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cleveland.com

Unparalleled parity? Boys basketball season full of surprises could lead to memorable March

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When coaches file their votes this weekend to determine seeding for the OHSAA boys basketball district tournaments, the results will be anyone’s guess. Even St. Edward’s Eric Flannery, whose team has established itself as the top-ranked team in the cleveland.com Top 25, had reservations about just how good his team could be earlier this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Baseball Icon Dies

Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians lost an icon of their team, and an icon of the sport today. If you had ever been to a Cleveland Guardians baseball game at any point for close to the last 50 years, you would have heard the banging of the drums. For the majority of the time, the banging of the drums was done by Cleveland fan John Adams.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Wahoo Club changes name: ‘The time is right’ Cleveland baseball fan group’s president says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Wahoo Club, a fixture for more than 60 years, is changing its name to the 455 Club. The fan-based booster club regularly brings in past and current Cleveland ballplayers to speak at its monthly brunches. Its new name is a reference to the 455 consecutive-game sellout streak and honors the team’s No. 1 fan, John Adams, club president Bob Rosen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy