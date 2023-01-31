Oregon entered into this weekend badly needing at least one win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. In a season marred with injuries and disappointing results, Oregon's play has been turning some corners in the last few weeks. Oregon has won five of its previous seven games, including a home sweep of the mountain schools (Colorado and Utah) and a split of the Arizona schools on the road this weekend. The loss to No. 5 Arizona won't likely affect the Ducks' chances of making the tournament, but a win over Arizona State just may.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO