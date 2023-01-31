Read full article on original website
Oregon basketball slides up in KenPom and NET rankings following win over ASU
Oregon entered into this weekend badly needing at least one win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. In a season marred with injuries and disappointing results, Oregon's play has been turning some corners in the last few weeks. Oregon has won five of its previous seven games, including a home sweep of the mountain schools (Colorado and Utah) and a split of the Arizona schools on the road this weekend. The loss to No. 5 Arizona won't likely affect the Ducks' chances of making the tournament, but a win over Arizona State just may.
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to have 2nd interview with Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a hot commodity after the 2022 season, and it’s led to a couple NFL teams gauging his interest about a return to the league. Now, it appears Monken is set for a second interview with one of those teams. NFL Network’s Mike...
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
BRO Exclusive: WR Kyle Ford Talks Decision to Transfer to UCLA, Bonding with QBs, and More
UCLA transfer wide receiver Kyle Ford talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his decision to transfer to UCLA from USC, dealing with adversity at USC, what he was looking for in a transfer destination, and a whole lot more...
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs
AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
WSU's 2023 football recruiting class: Top get, sleeper and more
WHO IS THE biggest steal of Washington State's 2023 high school recruiting class? What about the biggest sleeper? The overall top recruit? These are always fun discussions to have and to look back upon a few years down the road to see how accurate or the predictions were. We pull out the crystal ball.
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
WATCH: Kelly Graves reacts to Sunday's defeat to Utah Utes
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed media members for over five minutes following Sunday's 100-92 defeat to Utah. The Ducks have now lost five of six games and are 5-7 in Pac-12 lay with six games remaining.
Kamar Mothudi showed why his stock is flying at National Preps Showcase
Valley Village (Calif.) Campbell Hall linebacker Kamar Mothudi has established himself this off-season as one of the region’s top linebacker prospects and he had a great showing last weekend at the National Preps Showcase. Mothudi has everything you’re looking for in a next level linebacker prospect. He measured in...
Tommy Lloyd wants to see Tubelis get more credit
Azuolas Tubelis has been one of the best players in the country this season and for maybe the first time all year, head coach Tommy Lloyd took time to make sure that Tubelis is getting the credit he deserves. “The most quiet 19 I’ve ever seen,” Lloyd said. “He is...
USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
WATCH: Inside Michigan Recruiting with Aaron Chiles
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star LB Aaron Chiles made it by The Michigan Insider studio recently to recap his junior day visit to Ann Arbor and give the latest on his recruitment. Watch the full interview by pressing play on the YouTube or get a preview in the transcribed excerpt below.
Ducks can't keep up with firing-on-all-cylinder Utes
EUGENE, Ore. — The visiting Utah Utes missed just seven shots in the middle two quarters on Sunday of what became an offensive masterclass on par with some of the heights of the Sabrina Ionescu era in Eugene. Seventh-ranked Utah proved too much, becoming the first squad to score...
Transfer Evaluation: All-SEC guard Ethan White poised to reload USC interior
Florida’s offensive line put together a solid 2022 season for the Gators. Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson clearly noticed as the Trojans snagged not one but two standouts from Florida’s offensive front. USC added Florida’s highest-graded lineman in Michael Tarquin. That set them up with a great option at right tackle, but USC still needed to replace All-American Andrew Vorhees at the left guard position.
BREAKING: Colorado gets commitment from OL Talan Chandler
Colorado has received a commitment from Nevada (Mo.) offensive lineman Talan Chandler. The verbal comes after the 6-foot-3, 292-pound Chandler visited the Buffaloes for junior day on January 28th. He was offered by them earlier in January. He chooses Colorado over offers from Eastern Michigan, UNLV and more. He also...
Tommy Rees, the Alabama Decision, and Notre Dame’s Offensive Future
Less than 18 hours after news of Tommy Rees’ visit to Alabama as the potential new offensive coordinator under Nick Saban became widely known, there remain more questions than answers at Irish Illustrated and across the landscape of Notre Dame football. This is not the definitive assessment of Notre...
Ducks show spirit in Utah loss, but it's too late for silver linings
In a 100-92 decision against Utah on Sunday afternoon, Oregon dropped its third straight game, falling into a tie for eighth place at 5-7 in Pac-12 play. While the Ducks shot an impressive 50 percent from the field and posted 92 points, Utah erupted for 100 points of its own on Sunday, delivering Oregon a painful loss that lacked silver lining with only six regular season games remaining.
