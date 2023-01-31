ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield

"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen

ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Amherst to hold ‘Grief Circle’ in response to Nichols’ death

The Town of Amherst is organizing a “Grief Circle” at Bangs Community Center in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. In a statement, municipal leaders said: “For those of us who would find comfort in being with others to share our grief — and rage — we will be hosting a Grief Circle.” The event, open to the public, will be held Monday from 2-4 p.m. It will be staffed with trained facilitators.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal

In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

UMass Amherst narrows chancellor search to 2 candidates

The University of Massachusetts Amherst has narrowed options for a new chancellor to two choices. After a search of more than six months, a university committee recommended finalists Javier Reyes, interim chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago, and Paul Tikalsky, the dean of Oklahoma State University’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield

SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
BRIMFIELD, MA
