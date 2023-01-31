Read full article on original website
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Westfield-Barnes Airport neighbors weigh in on updated noise abatement program
WESTFIELD — Residents living near Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport gave their own input on Wednesday into the most recent draft of the Noise Compatibility Program, as airport administrators shift their noise mitigation strategy from property acquisition to the soundproofing of eligible homes and modifications to takeoff and landing procedures. Airport...
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
Westfield high schools, Chamber seeking businesses to sign up for March career fair
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Education to Business Alliance (WE2BA) is currently seeking area businesses and employers to sign up for the Career Expo and Job Fair sponsored by Westfield Public Schools, the Greater Westfield Chamber of Commerce, MassHire and Westfield State University. The fair will be attended by more...
Amherst to hold ‘Grief Circle’ in response to Nichols’ death
The Town of Amherst is organizing a “Grief Circle” at Bangs Community Center in response to the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. In a statement, municipal leaders said: “For those of us who would find comfort in being with others to share our grief — and rage — we will be hosting a Grief Circle.” The event, open to the public, will be held Monday from 2-4 p.m. It will be staffed with trained facilitators.
Westfield receives $502K in ARPA funds to help those at risk for homelessness
WESTFIELD — Two public hearings are scheduled this month for the $3.3 million Home-ARP Program allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to the cities of Chicopee, Holyoke and Westfield. The Home Investment Partnerships Program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is designed to provide funding...
Kyrie Irving donates $22,000 to Springfield medicinal herb farm startup
Springfield resident Valencia Andrews woke up to a surprise last week when she saw Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving’s generous $22,000 donation to her GoFundMe launched to help start a medicinal herb farm for the Springfield community. “I didn’t see it coming, I had no idea how he even...
Experts to scrutinize Springfield plant building MBTA train cars after delays
A team of experts will evaluate what changes are needed at a beleaguered manufacturing plant in Springfield charged with putting together new MBTA Orange and Red Line train cars, Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday. The move comes as Chinese-run CRRC, the company that runs the plant in Western Massachusetts, said...
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Worcester Public Schools closed Friday with extreme cold moving into Mass.
Worcester Public Schools will close Friday as extremely cold temperatures and windchill are expected to hit Massachusetts, officials said Thursday afternoon. “Due to the forecasted extreme cold and windchill tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, there will be no school. Before and after school programs are also canceled,” the school system said on social media.
Two-goal third period leads Longmeadow boys hockey past East Longmeadow, 3-1 (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD - It only seemed fitting Thursday’s matchup between crosstown rivals Longmeadow boys hockey and East Longmeadow came down to the wire.
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
UMass Amherst narrows chancellor search to 2 candidates
The University of Massachusetts Amherst has narrowed options for a new chancellor to two choices. After a search of more than six months, a university committee recommended finalists Javier Reyes, interim chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago, and Paul Tikalsky, the dean of Oklahoma State University’s College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology.
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
Worcester Mass Lottery office moving to new location on Gold Star Boulevard
The Massachusetts State Lottery’s regional office in Worcester is moving to a new location next week. The last day of business at 151 West Boylston Drive will be Friday, Feb. 3. The new office at 135 Gold Star Blvd. will open at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. “The Lottery...
Springfield Central’s Julie Bahati presented with Vi Goodnow award at Golden Eagles home game
SPRINGFIELD — It wasn't always this way for Julie Bahati.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Cold Case: Hampden DA hopes ‘Boston’ shirt will help solve 1993 slaying of Holly Piirainen in Brimfield
SPRINGFIELD — Holly Piirainen would have celebrated her 40th birthday last month, had her life not been snatched away by a killer yet to be identified. The 10-year-old was last seen leaving her grandparents’ cottage in Sturbridge in 1993, as she and her younger brother walked a short distance to visit with a neighbor’s new puppies on a late morning in early August. The boy returned a short time later, investigators have said. When Holly didn’t return, their father went looking for her. All he found initially was one of her sneakers abandoned on the side of the road.
