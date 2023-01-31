Craft Restaurants Continue Rapid South Florida Growth with South Miami Location

Not far from the intersection of Southwest 72 nd Street and South Dixie Highway , another new outpost of the Craft Bar brand is preparing to open its doors. Founded in Argentina , the brand made its debut in South Florida in the last few years with a location in Coral Gables , and it is currently in the midst of a serious growth spurt: Craft Brickell opened in December, while Craft South Beach opened only last week.

And now, Craft South Miami is preparing to open at 5868 Sunset Drive this April—that’s three new locations in less than six months.

“The brand was a success in Argentina; we have eight restaurants there,” Co-Owner Nicolas Bleckwedel told What Now Monday afternoon. “We had an opportunity here, so we gave it ago. People have really liked the vibe.”

The Coral Gables Craft’s menu features appetizers like Goat Cheese Croquettes with Honey Toasted Almonds and Parsley or Bacon Wrapped Dates with Chorizo, Gorgonzola Mouse & Balsamic Glaze. A selection of sandwiches includes the Double Bacon Cheese Burger with Aoili and Tomato Relish and the Prosciutto Sandwich with Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Aoili, Balsamic Glaze.

And that’s only the start: Craft also offers a selection of Neapolitan-style pizzas and a brunch menu, plus smoothies and cold-pressed juices. And if you come thirsty, you’ll certainly find a generous selection of draft beers, wines, and wine cocktails.

