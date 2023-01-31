ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dirty Dough Cookies Set to Bring Delicious Recipes to Mesa

By Cindy Marie Jenkins
 2 days ago
A new Mesa location of Tempe-born Dirty Dough Cookies is in the works, according to an approved permit application and confirmed by the Company’s Founder, Bennet Maxwell, in a message to What Now Phoenix . The franchisees did not return a request for comment.

The Shoppes at Stapley will soon house these cookies at the complex at 1920 South Stapley Drive, becoming just the second location of the cookie company in Arizona. The self-described “super-stuffed cookie bombs” were created by Maxwell in Tempe, with multiple online ordering options across Utah, plus Scottsdale, Tucson, and two Phoenix shops listed as “Coming Soon” on their website .

The “dirty” part of their name is how the company describes their multiple fillings and mix-ins. A raspberry toaster tart starts with a sugar cookie filled with raspberry jam and topped with rainbow sprinkles. Their “brookie” is a brownie and a chocolate chip but pairs with caramel sauce. They even have gluten-free options for some more standard cookies.

The owner Bennett Maxwell isn’t just about his customers’ sweet tooths; he’s also become an advocate for mental health in children. “Our goal is to open up a mental health wellness center in a K-12 school per franchise we open in the local community,” he explained to What Now Phoenix in an email. “The wellness centers will be a place to educate kids on mental health and how to cope with the stressors of life.”

Built in 2000, The Shoppes at Stanley houses multiple businesses with a total of 1,200,000 square feet expressly for retail and is located close to US 60 and Baseline Road.



