willmarradio.com
Miller predicts chemical abortions will be available in Minnesota schools
(Prinsburg MN-) Former state representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg says it's "a dark day in Minnesota" after Governor Tim Walz signed a law making unlimited, unrestricted abortion legal in Minnesota. Miller is now Executive Director of PLAM Action, an off-shoot of Pro-Life Action Ministries and had been working to prevent passage of the so called Pro Act abortion protection law...
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
KAAL-TV
Governor Walz signs CROWN Act into law
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has signed the CROWN Act into law, explicitly prohibiting racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hair styles such as braids, locs, and twists. A ceremonial bill signing will take place later this week. “Discrimination has no place in Minnesota,” said...
mprnews.org
Bill making Juneteenth a MN holiday is headed to Walz
House lawmakers passed a bill Thursday night that establishes Juneteenth — June 19 — as an official sate holiday. It’s the date in 1865 viewed as the formal abolition of slavery in the United States even though it came years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
lptv.org
MN Gov. Tim Walz Declare State Disaster Assistance for Eight Counties
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the authorization of state disaster assistance to eight eastern Minnesota counties, including some counties in the Lakeland viewing area. The press release states that the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lincoln, Pine, and St. Louis will receive assistance due to heavy snowstorm damage and high-winds sustained back in December of last year. The state disaster assistance would allocate necessary funds, provide public assistance in the necessary areas and provide additional assistance if requested by a local government.
fox9.com
Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
fox9.com
Marijuana tax: Walz, DFL lawmakers diverge on how much is enough
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Talk with Democratic lawmakers, and they'll say it's a matter of if -- not when -- Minnesota legalizes recreational marijuana. It's also clear that they don't have every detail settled. Take, for example, the tax rate on marijuana sales. While Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a 15% marijuana tax, DFL lawmakers and advocates favor an 8% rate. Both are on top of the state's 6.875% sales tax.
Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Colleen Ronnei of Chanhassen said her son Luke had a magnetic personality. "Luke was a really gregarious, charming guy," Ronnei said. "He was handsome and funny and he had a beautiful soul." Unfortunately, underneath his shining personality, Luke struggled with anxiety and depression. At age 17,...
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm
Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
mprnews.org
MN bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care
Minnesota legislators began reviewing a bill that protects access to health care for trans youth, a move the author says is a historic first. “This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” said author Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, during the bill’s introduction Tuesday. “This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live.”
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What would you think of having an all-black license plate with white lettering?. It’s a look that’s gotten popular in other states and could soon come to Minnesota. There’s no shortage of choices when it comes to Minnesota license plates. “We...
'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the DFL's "Driver's Licenses For All" bill Monday night. Passing by a 69-60 vote, the bill would allow anyone to obtain a driver's license without providing proof of legal presence in the United States. Driver's licenses were once obtainable by any state resident prior...
THC beverage makers worried about being left out of Minnesota's new cannabis bill
MINNEAPOLIS – East Lake Craft Brewery has been pouring beers inside of Midtown Global Market since 2014, but in the last year they've seen a surge in sales from their THC drink "High & Dry.""It's been great because new people are coming in, people we've never seen before," said Ryan Pitman, owner of East Lake Craft Brewery, "It's been a good seller for us."However, the current Cannabis Bill has language that could leave his business behind."Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create beverages that are based on hemp, that qualify for federal tax benefits and are not subject...
Surprise: The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
Minnesota’s new marijuana law could ‘destroy the hemp market as we know it’
As the debate continues over a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana in Minnesota, those who produce THC-infused seltzers are concerned the new law would undo several months of progress they’ve made.
