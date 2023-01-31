ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO