ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

09-19-22-26-36

(nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $560,000

Cash4Life

05-11-24-26-46, Cash Ball: 3

(five, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Match 6 Lotto

13-26-31-37-44-46

(thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1,120,000

Mega Millions

07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4

(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)

Pick 2 Day

6-0, Wild: 9

(six, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 2 Evening

2-1, Wild: 7

(two, one; Wild: seven)

Pick 3 Day

8-6-0, Wild: 9

(eight, six, zero; Wild: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-3, Wild: 7

(four, eight, three; Wild: seven)

Pick 4 Day

9-7-4-4, Wild: 9

(nine, seven, four, four; Wild: nine)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-7-2, Wild: 7

(seven, seven, seven, two; Wild: seven)

Pick 5 Day

0-9-3-5-2, Wild: 9

(zero, nine, three, five, two; Wild: nine)

Pick 5 Evening

8-4-5-1-9, Wild: 7

(eight, four, five, one, nine; Wild: seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000

Treasure Hunt

04-14-18-28-29

(four, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $30,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a decision to ban gender-affirming care for youth would put children’s lives at risk. West Virginia is among 26 states considering bans to restrict gender-affirming care for minors or young adults, with the most recent action being in South...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said. As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through Wednesday, meaning some regions could be hit multiple times, the federal Weather Prediction Center warned. Emergency responders rushed to hundreds of auto collisions across Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott urged people to stay off the roads. Authorities said one person in Austin was killed in a predawn pileup Tuesday. A 45-year-old man also died Monday night after his SUV slid into a highway guardrail near Dallas in slick conditions and rolled down an embankment, according to the Arlington Police Department.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren’t holding back. No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests. At the same time, former President Donald Trump, the only announced candidate in the race, is launching regular attacks against DeSantis — and others — while locking down key staff and endorsements in early voting South Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Miller's 23 help St. Thomas beat Omaha 89-83

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Riley Miller scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Omaha 89-83 on Thursday night. Miller was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 20 points, going 5 of 9 and 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund was 7 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds. Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (7-17, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and two steals. Akol Arop added 13 points and seven rebounds for Omaha. In addition, JJ White finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss was the Mavericks’ sixth straight. ___
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory in his latest step onto the front lines of the nation’s culture wars. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. The second-term governor, who is widely expected to launch a 2024 White House bid in the late spring or early summer, has emerged as a fierce...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary's indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.” Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent the letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, Stitt’s former secretary of digital transformation and technology. In it, he wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter failed to avoid the appearance of impropriety and should have disqualified himself from involvement in the investigation. “I sincerely apologize to you on behalf of the State of Oklahoma,” Drummond wrote. “Further, I have instructed my office to convert the dismissal of this matter into a dismissal with prejudice.” A dismissal with prejudice means a permanent dismissal of a case that will not be refiled against the defendant on the same grounds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy