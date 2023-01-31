ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-2-9, FIREBALL:

(seven, two, nine; FIREBALL: zero)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

