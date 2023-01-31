ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

These Are the Top U.S. Airlines, According to the Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal has just shared its official 2022 ranking of US airlines, and the scorecard might surprise you just a bit. For starters, the general mayhem that plagued the airline industry in 2022 might make it hard to look back on the year with any sort of fondness. Cancellations, delays, and more cancellations seemed to define much of the year, especially on major travel weekends.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

US airlines ranked from worst to best

Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
WFAA

Tale of 2 airlines: Big profit at American, Southwest loss

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — American Airlines gave more proof Thursday of the recovery in air travel, posting a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, while Southwest Airlines lost money because of massive flight cancellations last month. Southwest said it also expects another loss in the first...
FORT WORTH, TX
freightwaves.com

Virtual Hong Kong airline to lease new 777 converted freighters

Hong Kong startup Fly Meta is the latest airline to acquire the new 777-300 converted freighter — expected to make its commercial debut this summer — in a further sign that cargo airlines remain confident about the airfreight market’s long-term direction despite a slump in demand since last spring.
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
UTAH STATE
nativenewsonline.net

General Motors to Invest $650 Million in Thacker Pass Lithium Mine

RENO, Nev. — Today, General Motors (GM) Co. announced that it will invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corporation, the company that is developing a lithium mine on Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. If completed, the mine will be the largest lithium mine in the United States. GM’s investment...
RENO, NV
msn.com

Southwest Airlines Names New Technology Chief After Disruptions

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. named a new executive to oversee technology investments and data platforms, just over a month after the carrier suffered from an operational meltdown that forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights. Most Read from Bloomberg. Lauren Woods, who has been with the company since...
Reuters

Airlines cancel over 1,800 U.S. flights as ice storm hits multiple states

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled over 1,800 flights in the United States on Wednesday, after an ice storm hit states from Texas to West Virginia. A total of 1,897 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, while 750 flights were delayed as of 8.41 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Benzinga

Cannabis Legislation In US Senate, Regulators In CO, MO Weed Lounges, Labs In MT & MMJ Policy In FL

Lawmakers To Meet And Discuss Cannabis Legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democratic lawmakers recently met to discuss cannabis legislation, confirmed two Senate sources to Marijuana Moment. "New: Sen. Schumer will meet this afternoon [Feb.1] with Sens. Cory Booker, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Jeff Merkley, and Sen. Jacky...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

