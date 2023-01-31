Read full article on original website
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
These Are the Top U.S. Airlines, According to the Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal has just shared its official 2022 ranking of US airlines, and the scorecard might surprise you just a bit. For starters, the general mayhem that plagued the airline industry in 2022 might make it hard to look back on the year with any sort of fondness. Cancellations, delays, and more cancellations seemed to define much of the year, especially on major travel weekends.
These United, Delta, American Fees Could Be Eliminated Soon
Senate Democrats introduced a couple of bills that could drastically change how much it costs to take a flight in the U.S.
'I'm a Southwest Airlines Pilot, The Airline Isn't What It Used To Be'
In an exclusive Newsweek essay, a Southwest Airlines pilot shares an insider's perspective on the recent chaos at the airline.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
A teacher in Wisconsin who missed her $4,000 honeymoon cruise after Southwest canceled her flight still hasn't gotten her luggage back after 11 days
Andrea Grasenick said she even offered to pick up her two suitcases from the airport after Southwest failed to return them over a week later.
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
United Airlines boss warns of continued travel chaos in 2023, says there's a 'new math for airlines' post-pandemic that most airlines are not prepared for
Most airlines did not not invest during the COVID-19 pandemic — which devastated the industry — and are now struggling to cope with the rebound in travel after the public health crisis.
Tale of 2 airlines: Big profit at American, Southwest loss
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — American Airlines gave more proof Thursday of the recovery in air travel, posting a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, while Southwest Airlines lost money because of massive flight cancellations last month. Southwest said it also expects another loss in the first...
Virtual Hong Kong airline to lease new 777 converted freighters
Hong Kong startup Fly Meta is the latest airline to acquire the new 777-300 converted freighter — expected to make its commercial debut this summer — in a further sign that cargo airlines remain confident about the airfreight market’s long-term direction despite a slump in demand since last spring.
United Airlines CEO Says Airlines Face Maximum Stress
Scott Kirby says airlines must have more back-ups to prevent repeated service problems.
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
General Motors to Invest $650 Million in Thacker Pass Lithium Mine
RENO, Nev. — Today, General Motors (GM) Co. announced that it will invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corporation, the company that is developing a lithium mine on Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. If completed, the mine will be the largest lithium mine in the United States. GM’s investment...
Amid Challenges, Analyst Advises Investors To Build Positions: Cannabis Is A Real Industry With $26Bn In 2022 Sales
One of the biggest struggles the cannabis industry still faces is the lack of financial services. Under existing federal law, financial institutions are not allowed to provide their services to marijuana businesses even in states with legal cannabis programs. When lawmakers decided not to include marijuana banking reform in the...
Southwest Airlines Names New Technology Chief After Disruptions
(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. named a new executive to oversee technology investments and data platforms, just over a month after the carrier suffered from an operational meltdown that forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights. Most Read from Bloomberg. Lauren Woods, who has been with the company since...
DOT launches investigation into Southwest Airlines over holiday flight cancellations
The Department of Transportation is in the initial phase of an investigation of Southwest Airlines over the thousands of flights canceled during the holiday season.
Airlines cancel over 1,800 U.S. flights as ice storm hits multiple states
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Airlines canceled over 1,800 flights in the United States on Wednesday, after an ice storm hit states from Texas to West Virginia. A total of 1,897 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled, while 750 flights were delayed as of 8.41 a.m. ET, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Apple Airtag Saves The Day For American Airlines' Passenger Who Lost His Wallet — And Saw It Travel To 35 Cities
Apple Inc.‘s AAPL AirTag came to the rescue of a flight passenger who lost his wallet. What Happened: John Lewis, the passenger, accidentally left his wallet on an American Airlines Group Inc. AAL flight. Despite the airline’s claim of not being able to locate the wallet, Lewis tracked it using AirTag and also saw it travel to 35 different cities.
Cannabis Legislation In US Senate, Regulators In CO, MO Weed Lounges, Labs In MT & MMJ Policy In FL
Lawmakers To Meet And Discuss Cannabis Legislation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and other Democratic lawmakers recently met to discuss cannabis legislation, confirmed two Senate sources to Marijuana Moment. "New: Sen. Schumer will meet this afternoon [Feb.1] with Sens. Cory Booker, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Jeff Merkley, and Sen. Jacky...
