'I Think It's A Terrific Buy, Even At These Levels': Cramer On This Stock Up 8% Over Last Month
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Regions Financial Corporation RF is an excellent stock. "I think it’s a terrific buy, even at these levels," he added. When asked about Vale S.A. VALE, he said, "I am going to bless it for a trade. Why? Because...
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
UPS Delivers Solid Earnings, and Stock on Watch for a Breakout
UPS stock is trading higher after better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The shares are nearing a breakout.
Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin? Over 60% Choose...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Ark's Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is Going To $1M, Jim Cramer Says Yeah, And I 'Walked On Water' In The Sea Of Galilee
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin BTC/USD will reach $500,000 and Jim Cramer can't help but laugh. Wood Sees Exponential Rise: In Ark Invest's Big Ideas release for 2023, Wood noted that "the price of one bitcoin could exceed $1 million in the next decade."
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January
Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Gaucho Group: Why These Five Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
Tesla is reportedly expected to announce its investment in Mexico soon. Amazon said its first-quarter operating income could be between zero and $4 billion. Apple’s top line fell 5% year-over-year to $117.2 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $121.1 billion. U.S. markets surged on Thursday led by upbeat earnings...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks extend post-Fed rally, Dow futures lag
U.S. stock futures were mixed ahead of the open Thursday, with tech stocks leading the way up following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.4%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lagged, dipping 0.4%. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by 1.2%.
Starbucks Stock Is Cooling Off After Hours: What's Going On?
Starbucks Corp SBUX shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Starbucks said fiscal first-quarter revenue was up 8% year-over-year to $8.71 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $8.78 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which missed average estimates of 77 cents per share.
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Up Over 10% in 2023 That Remain Screaming Buys
However, investors are beginning to regain their faith in tech stocks. With exciting developments ahead, now is an excellent time to invest in AMD and Alphabet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's Why Snap Is Moving
Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher by 2.79% to $11.44 Tuesday afternoon. Traders and investors are watching for the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement, confirmed for after the market close. According to analyst consensus estimates, Snap is expected to report revenue of $1.3 billion on EPS of 11 cents. According...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc TWLO shares are up more than 6% on Thursday alongside several stocks in the broader software space in the wake of strong earnings from Meta Platforms Inc META, which has driven a rotation into tech and growth names. What To Know: Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $32.17 billion,...
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, EA, Foot Locker, General Mills, Mattel, Shopify, Snap and More
Thursday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Amgen, Corning, Edison International, Electronic Arts, Foot Locker, General Mills, Mattel, NXP Semiconductors, Shopify, Snap and Waste Management.
Meta Shares Soar Almost 20% on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Beat
Meta exceeded estimates for revenue in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company provided a forecast for the first quarter, suggesting that revenue could rise from a year earlier should results come in at the top of the range. The stock soared in extended trading. Meta shares popped in extended trading...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: McDonald's, UPS, General Motors and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. — Shares of the automaker rose more than 5% in premarket trading after GM beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter, even as its profit margin narrowed. The company reported an adjusted $2.12 per share on $43.11 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $1.69 in earnings per share on $40.65 billion in revenue. GM said it expected earnings to fall in 2023, but guidance was still above analyst estimates.
Apple posts disappointing first quarter results
Apple on Thursday released its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2023, with revenue, earnings per share and two of its segments coming in below estimates.
Mark Zuckerberg Gets $12.5B Richer Thanks To Meta Stock's Massive 23% Post-Earnings Spike
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg piled $12.5 billion to his wealth making him worth $69.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: The billions of dollars of increase in the net worth of Zuckerberg came as Facebook parent’s shares surged 23.3% to $188.77 on Thursday.
