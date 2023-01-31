ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

8-6-0, Wild: 9

(eight, six, zero; Wild: nine)

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Pa. Lottery winner claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January. This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties. Across the state, other big […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Watch live-streams of bald eagle nests in Pennsylvania

Once again, you can catch a glimpse of bald eagles in action in Pennsylvania. Two live webcams are focused on nests in Pennsylvania Farm Country in an undisclosed location in central Pennsylvania and near Codorus State Park outside Hanover, York County. Typically, bald eagles lay their eggs in February. Bald...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision

Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Lottery says message about online accounts was sent by mistake

Pennsylvania Lottery customers who received an email warning them about not logging in can disregard the message, according to a chat with the lottery's customer service department. An auto-response from the lottery came out midday Tuesday:. "Please disregard an earlier email you received today about a remaining balance. Your remaining...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$1M, $200K Powerball lottery tickets sold in Pennsylvania over the weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some big winners came out of Saturday’s half-a-billion-dollar Powerball drawing including a million-dollar winner. The Powerball jackpot has slowly been creeping back up toward the billion-dollar mark after its record-breaking $2 billion jackpot was hit back in November. While nobody hit the jackpot on January 28, two big tickets were found […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. Treasurer announces return of over $211M of unclaimed property in 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on the first day of national Unclaimed Property Month, Feb. 1, that the Pennsylvania Treasury returned more than $211 million in unclaimed property in 2022. The treasury also returned 90 military decorations and memorabilia to veterans or their families. “National Unclaimed Property Month is the perfect […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

How accurate is Punxsutawney Phil?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s that time of year when America tunes in to see what the winter outlook will be from Pennsylvania’s famous forecasting groundhog, but how many times has he been right? Every Feb. 2 since the 1880s, nationally known as Groundhog Day, it has been a tradition to wake Meteorologist Hall […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

The 2023 adult trout stocking schedule in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Anglers looking forward to Pennsylvania’s popular spring trout season have another tool at their fingertips, as the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is pleased to make its 2023 adult trout stocking schedule available using the FishBoatPA mobile app and website (Fishandboat.com). The trout stocking schedule is searchable by county, lists the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Groundhog Day 2023 | Here's where and when our Central Pa. rodents will make their predictions

To paraphrase fictional meteorologist Phil Connors, "It's (almost) Groundhog Day...again." Thursday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-hallowed of winter traditions, when rodents from across the commonwealth step out of their burrows to predict how much longer the season will last. According to Pennsylvania Dutch superstition, if a groundhog sees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy