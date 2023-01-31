ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

7-5-9-5, SB: 4

(seven, five, nine, five; SB: four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
AUBURN, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Miller's 23 help St. Thomas beat Omaha 89-83

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Riley Miller scored 23 points as St. Thomas beat Omaha 89-83 on Thursday night. Miller was 6 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Tommies (15-10, 6-6 Summit League). Andrew Rohde scored 20 points, going 5 of 9 and 10 of 10 from the free throw line. Parker Bjorklund was 7 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds. Frankie Fidler led the Mavericks (7-17, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and two steals. Akol Arop added 13 points and seven rebounds for Omaha. In addition, JJ White finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss was the Mavericks’ sixth straight. ___
OMAHA, NE
cbs4indy.com

A February warm-up in progress for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
WNDU

Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day: Here’s how to claim yours

(WNDU) - There’s a decent chance that your state is holding money or other assets that belong to you — and government officials want you to have it. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 7 people — 33 million altogether — collectively have an estimated $70 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by state treasurers.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana

Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?

State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.  The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy