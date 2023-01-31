RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
02-03-10-15-22, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(seven, nine, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)
Numbers Evening
4-3-4-6
(four, three, four, six)
Numbers Midday
6-9-0-6
(six, nine, zero, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 653,000,000
Wild Money
03-09-31-34-35, Extra: 5
(three, nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five; Extra: five)
Estimated jackpot: $77,000
