Jennifer Green
2d ago
Everyone in Arkansas stay safe! Don’t travel if you don’t have to! It’s dangerous out there! Even walking you have to be careful.
3
Loretta Porchia
2d ago
yes so true ice everywhere was out around noon ice came down so fast but I prayed to my God n Jesus Christ name even when I slid coming up a hill but he cos me to get home safe & also up into my garage whichis on a hill!!! thank u Jesus!!!!
2
Kait 8
Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Totals
Our three-day ice storm is beginning to wrap up across Arkansas and there are dozens of ice/sleet reports from across the state.
Drivers concerned for third round of ice in central Arkansas
Another round of ice coming in means another round of slick roads for drivers.
KATV
Wide portion of south Arkansas without electricity as ice-covered trees fall on powerlines
SHERIDAN, Ark. (KATV) — Across the state, Arkansans witnessed ice storms and many are dealing with power outages. A lot of outages have been from trees and tree limbs falling onto powerlines. In Sheridan, a giant tree knocked down powerlines and caused a lot of the downtown area to...
KATV
More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
KATV
First responders in central Arkansas say they are staying prepared for winter storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While many are home staying out of the cold weather and off Arkansas' slippery roads, first responders are prepared to work. "It's not your normal 9 to 5," said Captain Shawn Allen of Metropolitan Emergency Services. "They don't ring the bell and say to go home."
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
ozarkradionews.com
Several Roads Still Closed Due to Winter Weather: Wednesday Road Closure Update
With another bout of winter weather taking us into February, many roads are still closed within the listening area. Those who are making their morning commutes should be aware of not only the slick and dangerous conditions on the roadway, but also of certain road closures. Information in road closures...
Nearly 25,000 people in the Mid-South without power after ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. As of 10:10 a.m., 18,332 MLGW customers were without power due to 226 power outages. In Mississippi, 12,086 Entergy customers were without power. Over 3,600 of those customers were in Tate County and another 4,062 were in DeSoto County. UPDATE:. As of 8:30 a.m., 1,602...
whiterivernow.com
Another round of wintry precipitation expected; roads still hazardous
The winter weather is still causing havoc on roadways, and more precipitation is on the way. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said Wednesday morning that trash will not run today due to the road conditions. He said when roads improve, “it will be an all hands on deck approach to picking up trash.”
Eastbound lanes clear after crash on I-30 in Saline County
A crash on Interstate 30 has blocked traffic traveling eastbound in Saline County Thursday morning.
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
The list of central Arkansas businesses, services shut down for winter weather
Multiple services are closing operations in central Arkansas due to the winter weather.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
