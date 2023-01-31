ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 2

Jennifer Green
2d ago

Everyone in Arkansas stay safe! Don’t travel if you don’t have to! It’s dangerous out there! Even walking you have to be careful.

Reply
3
Loretta Porchia
2d ago

yes so true ice everywhere was out around noon ice came down so fast but I prayed to my God n Jesus Christ name even when I slid coming up a hill but he cos me to get home safe & also up into my garage whichis on a hill!!! thank u Jesus!!!!

Reply
2
Related
Kait 8

Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads

Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Another round of wintry precipitation expected; roads still hazardous

The winter weather is still causing havoc on roadways, and more precipitation is on the way. Independence County Judge Kevin Jeffery said Wednesday morning that trash will not run today due to the road conditions. He said when roads improve, “it will be an all hands on deck approach to picking up trash.”
BATESVILLE, AR
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy