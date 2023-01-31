ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Day” game were:

0-9-3-5-2, Wild: 9

(zero, nine, three, five, two; Wild: nine)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kentucky Senate panel advances tax-cut measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took another step Wednesday toward achieving a deeper cut in the state’s individual income tax rate as the measure sailed through a Senate committee. The bill aims to lower the tax rate by another half-percentage point to 4%, effective Jan. 1, 2024....
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Humana and ChenMed Announce Five-Year Network Agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- ChenMed, one of the largest senior-focused primary care providers in the United States, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed a new five-year agreement providing in-network care for Humana’s Medicare Advantage members at all ChenMed locations, including Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005262/en/ The agreement continues the long-standing relationship that has existed between the two companies for decades and provides stability for Humana’s Medicare Advantage members and high-quality care at all three ChenMed brands. The agreement also includes CarePlus Medicare Advantage members in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon

HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana’s Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
HARLOWTON, MT
The Associated Press

Cresco Labs Expands Sunnyside in Pennsylvania with 11th New Store

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced its retail footprint grew to 57 locations nationwide with today’s Sunnyside opening in Erie, PA. Sunnyside Erie, located at 7851 Peach St., marks the Company’s 11 th dispensary in the state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005151/en/ Cresco Labs opened its 11th Pennsylvania dispensary in Erie under its Sunnyside brand. (Photo: Business Wire)
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

40 Provider Multi-Disciplinary Practice Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Complete Care, a multi-disciplinary practice in Central Florida, transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks EHR. The practice now has access to a fully integrated and flexible system to enhance interoperability and provide better care to patients experiencing lasting physical injuries from traumatic events. Complete Care will also use eClinicalTouch, which enhances the company’s EHR tablet and smartphone apps. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006181/en/ “We offer a range of services—including physiotherapy, injury rehab, interventional pain management, orthopedic surgery, neurology and more. However, this meant a patient could sometimes have up to five or six charts,” said Brent Williams, CEO of Complete Care. “By eliminating duplicate data entries and documentation across our system, we can spend more time providing care and improving patient outcomes, which is our top priority.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager faces a possible life sentence after he pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times and leaving her body in a wooded area near their homes in 2021. The plea came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trial of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said. “I just want to say I plead guilty and I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” Fucci, 16, told the judge in St. Augustine on Monday morning. The judge accepted the guilty plea and said Fucci’s sentencing would be scheduled at a later date. Although he was charged as an adult, Florida law sets the sentencing for a juvenile convicted of first-degree murder between 40 years and life in prison. An adult convicted of the same crime would face either a life sentence or the death penalty.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy