Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Public Grows Frustrated By Lack Of Fresh Water At Popular Big Island Beach
One of the Big Island’s most sought-after beaches has been parched for months, prompting locals and tourists alike to wonder when fresh water will be running again. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area on the Big Island’s west side is a wide, white-sand beach popular with swimmers, bodysurfers, volleyball players, picnickers and others seeking outdoor recreation opportunities. The beach has lifeguards and the landscaped park offers tables and pavilions.
Some appear to be flouting new rules for commercial bike tours on Maui
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - New rules started Wednesday to limit Maui’s famous cycling tours down Haleakala. The law is intended to keep people safe, but tour owners say it threatens their business. Around noon on Wednesday, some cyclists were seen riding down Baldwin Avenue in Makawao toward Paia with an...
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
Hawaii reports 766 COVID cases, 11 deaths
The Department of Health reported 766 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week.
Hawaii “Annual Passport” Visitor Fees Exposed
Politics can change as quickly as Hawaii’s weather in a tropical storm. And so it is no great surprise that newly elected Governor Green has changed his mind again on statewide Hawaii visitor “Green” fees. Previously the governor appeared set on an across-the-board $50 fee to be...
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
Police seek Maui mom who fled with infant son she doesn’t have custody of
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for custodial interference. Police said 37-year-old Nadira Rosado left her home in Wailuku with her 3-month-old son Hoku Nui Wada. The boy’s father was granted sole custody of him on Thursday. Police...
Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution
Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
Blood donations needed for Maui firefighter critically injured in flood
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter sucked into a storm drain during a flood last week is still fighting to survive. Tre’ Evans-Dumaran, 24, desperately needs blood donations. Loved ones are posting updates about his condition online. The latest one posted Thursday afternoon said Evans-Dumaran is slowly making progress....
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
Midday Newscast: Maui lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'
Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Tensions are high on Capitol Hill to start the 118th Congress, with Democrats controlling the Senate and Republicans controlling the House. Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey. Updated: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM...
HPD Chief Joe Logan raises questions about police discipline in Hawaii
What The Tech: Facebook scams are on the rise and one of the biggest involves cloning profiles. Scammers know if they can trick you into believing they're a friend, they can scam you out of money, and the scams work. UH football signs four recruits to finalize the class of...
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
Concerns grow for new commercial bicycle tour law on Maui
A new downhill bike law on Maui will change commercial bicycle tours near Haleakalā, limiting them to a 6 mile route. Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said the law regulates what was an ongoing community concern. "We also heard loud and clear from the residents who live on the...
Governor’s ‘green fee’ plan scaled back to target park, trail and beach users
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green has significantly changed his proposal for a fee on every incoming visitor ― in an apparent bid to make it more acceptable to the industry and lawmakers. During the campaign and in his State of the State address, Green said he supported charging...
Huge Harvest of The Alaska Crabber’s Favorite Crab
Fisheries Policy Director, Alaska Marine Conservation Council (AMCC) Many consumers may not be familiar with bairdi crab, commonly referred to as Tanner crab, harvested in the Gulf of Alaska. For commercial fishermen in fishing communities throughout the gulf, including Kodiak, my hometown, the Tanner/bairdi crab fishery is the talk of the town. The anticipation and excitement are palpable around the community as the fleet gets ready to fish.
Gov. Green has changed his proposal for a visitor fee
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |. A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week...
