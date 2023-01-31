A 48-year-old Redmond man was arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 from a construction company where he worked. Last Thursday, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for service regarding a large theft from a local construction company. The victim advised their former business manager had fraudulently written numerous unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature. The former business manager had also made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the business’ bank and had made multiple purchases through an online shopping website for personal items using the business credit card.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO