Rotarians Bring Back Daddy Daughter Dance
After a two-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Bend is bringing back its annual daddy daughter dance. The Daddy Daughter Dance with an “Under the Sea” theme on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Summit High School is a special time for dads (or male role models) to get dressed up and share in mermaids and sea life themed fun for K to 5th grade.
Deschutes Planning Commission Has Two Openings
Deschutes County is accepting applications for two Planning Commission volunteer members. The first vacancy is for an at-large member who does not live in the city of Bend, La Pine, Redmond or Sisters. The second vacancy is for a member from the Tumalo area. Both members will serve a full...
Two Arrested For Cocaine, Meth Trafficking
Two men were arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and cocaine from Southern Oregon to Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team concluded an investigation Wednesday afternoon with the arrests of two men. During a concurrent investigation, CODE detectives identified a La Pine man as a drug trafficker in the central Oregon area. The initial investigation alleges he imported controlled substances from the southern Oregon area into central Oregon, where he distributed them into the community.
Speed A Factor In Snowmobile Crash
A snowmobile rider is in stable condition after crashing into a parked tracked snow vehicle near Elk Lake. Speed appears to be a factor in this crash; however, the investigation is still on-going, and further details will be released when available, according to a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Employee Arrested For Stealing $100,000
A 48-year-old Redmond man was arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 from a construction company where he worked. Last Thursday, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for service regarding a large theft from a local construction company. The victim advised their former business manager had fraudulently written numerous unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature. The former business manager had also made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the business’ bank and had made multiple purchases through an online shopping website for personal items using the business credit card.
