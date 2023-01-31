Read full article on original website
Related
Need A Change Of Pace? How About A Job In The Cannabis Industry? New Report Has The Lowdown
Vangst, a leading cannabis industry staffing platform, released a new report, '2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide,' which highlights 2022 weed salaries and the diversity trends in the industry, including employee benefits trends as well as industry predictions for 2023. "This year we saw salaries increase across the board, companies continue...
EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Banking, Insurance & Lending Has Never Been More Accessible: Green Check Launches Game Changing Marketplace
Green Check Verified (GCV), a fintech provider of compliant cannabis banking solutions and services has launched Green Check Connect or GCC – a new marketplace enabling marijuana-related businesses to find reliable financial service providers. The idea behind this marketplace is to help cannabis companies with one of their biggest...
Narcity
BC Public Service Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $100K
One of Canada's Top 100 Employers has over 500 open job postings right now — and some of them pay seriously well. BC Public Service is filling positions across multiple departments, including Citizens' Services, education, Ministry of Forests and more. If you're thinking of changing up your career in...
FourKites & cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders & Shippers
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announces a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005027/en/ FourKites & cargonerds partner to bring enhanced cost and time savings to global freight forwarders and shippers (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
For shippers, flexible operators key during slowdown and preparing for growth
Signs of a supply chain slowdown are appearing, and many shippers are scrambling to pivot operations that they were finally starting to normalize after two years of pandemic challenges. Buddy Sexton, chief commercial officer at OptiX, an international logistics solutions provider with offices in Houston, Texas and Savannah, Georgia, likened...
labroots.com
American and Canadian Cannabis Advertising Regulations Show Lack of Consistency in the US
A University at Buffalo study that compared cannabis marketing policies in Canada and in various U.S. states found significant differences in advertising strategies. Most state marketing regulations lack clarity regarding illegal advertising tactics, while Canada offers clear policies about prohibited tactics. The researchers reviewed Health Canada’s 2018 Cannabis Act and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Interest in solar apprenticeship expands in response to IRA
The apprenticeship requirement of the IRA requires that any U.S. taxpayer who employs four or more people must also employ at least one qualified apprentice. And, depending on when construction begins on a project, a certain journeyman to apprenticeship ratio must be met. In a recent Solar Energy Industries Association...
freightwaves.com
Jones Logistics expands footprint with Nationwide Express acquisition
Jones Logistics (JoLo) announced Thursday it has acquired Nationwide Express. Tennessee-based Nationwide Express is a dedicated carrier specializing in the transportation of dry van freight and hazardous materials throughout the southern U.S. The company also provides warehousing, 3PL and waste management services. It has 102 power units registered, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.
beckerspayer.com
New CMS Medicare Advantage audit rule lacks information, Humana execs say
CMS' new Medicare Advantage auditing standards did not include enough information about auditing methods to understand its full impacts, Humana executives said on a Feb. 1 investor call. "We look forward to working with CMS to learn more about the methodology, including contract selection, sampling and extrapolation as the rule...
'There Are No Price Wars,' Highland Cannabis Launches Cancel Kickbacks Campaign Demanding From Ontario Government To Start Enforcing The Rules
Highland Cannabis and independent cannabis retailers in Ontario are banding together in an effort to level the playing field in the kickback-fraught cannabis industry, starting a ‘Cancel Kickbacks’ campaign that highlights the rampant improper circumvention of anti-inducement regulations in the Ontario cannabis market. From the outset of cannabis...
nexttv.com
Red States Would Be Biggest Winners from Extending Affordable Connectivity Program
Imagine if the family cars of 16 million American households suddenly vanished — transportation to work, school, doctors and stores suddenly cut off. For many, such a devastating loss would jeopardize their employment, education, healthcare and everyday family needs. Now imagine if home broadband for 16 million American households...
USDA announces $2.7 billion for rural electric grids
The Biden-Harris administration will invest $2.7 billion into rural electric cooperatives across the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Comments / 0