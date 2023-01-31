ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Men arrested after traffic stop leads to loaded guns, fentanyl

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men now find themselves behind bars after a traffic stop led to guns and fentanyl in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers pulled over Christopher Yormark, 42, and his passenger Joshua Passons, 35, as they were driving down W. 20th Street. Officers...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in Selma identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office identified the person they say is responsible for the killing of a police officer in Selma on Tuesday. They say 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon of Selma shot and killed Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. around 11:45 a.m. Homicide detectives Dixon into the...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Victim’s mom interrupts robbery, boy arrested, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, and shooting at an occupied vehicle after the victim’s mom interrupted the robbery, according to the Merced Police Department.   Police say on Monday around 3:30 p.m. officers received a call for shots fired in the area of Erie Avenue […]
MERCED, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Toddler found by passerby in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An abandoned child was found in Atwater by a passerby, according to a post on Facebook on Thursday from the Atwater Police Department. Officers say the child is approximately three years old and was found on the corner of Fifth Street and Fir Avenue, police say. Child Protective Services has been […]
ATWATER, CA
KMPH.com

Man taking out the trash targeted by drive-by shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening following a drive-by shooting in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man believed to be in his 30s was outside taking out the trash when he was shot by someone in a black 2-door vehicle on Santa Clara Street, near Ventura Street and B Street.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man uses trash can to steal alcohol in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now wanted after using a trash can to steal alcohol from a business in Madera. The Madera police departments says the suspect in the pictures is wanted for commercial burglary from the same business on two separate occasions. The suspect went into...
MADERA, CA
FOX40

San Joaquin County Correctional Officer arrested

(KTXL) — An internal investigation of a San Joaquin County Correctional Officer has prompted their arrest, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The officer is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell and illegally possessing an assault weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. “We understand this information brings many […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Waymon Dulce McCombs

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Waymon Dulce McCombs. Waymon McCombs is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Grand Theft. 60-year-old McCombs is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has white hair and brown eyes. If you know where Waymon McCombs is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police confirmed to KION that a 48 year old man has died after a stabbing occurred on 870 Line Street on Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived at the scene around 2:05 p.m. for a reported assault. Officers saw the 48 year old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers and Hollister Fire The post One man dead in Hollister stabbing, suspect arrested appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bold Thief Steals Generator From Railtown 1897

Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the video in the image box of the alleged thieves stealing a generator from Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown earlier this month. Columbia and Railtown State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One can be seen using a dolly to wheel out the stolen equipment to a car, and the other appears to be playing lookout. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6th. Here is also a picture of that getaway car. The time stamp on the video shows the time to be just after 5 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, CA

