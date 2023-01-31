Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
dexerto.com
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal 2023’s new game mode will launch with multiple maps
A new Overwatch 2 core game mode will finally be launching in 2023 and the devs have confirmed that it’ll be released with more than just one map. Overwatch 2 is looking to grow bigger than its predecessor by releasing a steady slew of heroes, maps and even brand-new game modes, the next of which will be coming later this year.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “all time low” Season 2 multiplayer content
Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 15, and a potentially lackluster offering of multiplayer content is worrying fans. Some Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer fans feel neglected over an inferred preferential treatment of Warzone 2. Infinity Ward announced a new resurgence map coming to the battle royale sequel and unveiled wide-sweeping changes in Season 2.
Polygon
What you get by playing the Dead Space remake on New Game Plus
The Dead Space remake includes a New Game+ after you beat it once that includes a few changes to the gameplay. Our Dead Space New Game+ guide will tell you what to know before starting a NG+, and what to expect when you play. But first... A PSA: Leave one...
Overwatch 2 will punish you if you're friends with cheaters
Blizzard is also stepping up policing voice chat
6 games that had a huge impact on PC gaming, but are rarely celebrated today
The unsung trailblazers of PC gaming history.
Polygon
PS5 PS Plus PSA: You have 3 months to grab 20 of the best PS4 games
PlayStation 5 owners have just a few months to redeem the titles included in the PlayStation Plus Collection, a list of 20 games from the PlayStation 4 era that were included with a PlayStation Plus subscription if you owned a PS5. Games in the PlayStation Plus Collection can be redeemed through May 9, and players who do redeem them will have access to the collection “for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member,” Sony says.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
Polygon
EA gives up on Apex Legends and Battlefield mobile games
Publisher Electronic Arts is throwing in the towel on Apex Legends Mobile, the mobile spinoff of its popular battle royale shooter set in the Titanfall universe, and on Battlefield Mobile, which was in development. Apex Legends Mobile will shut down and become unplayable on May 1, and developer Respawn Entertainment says it’s removing in-game purchases and pulling the game from digital stores today.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Season 3 Map
Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2's new Season 3 map this week by unveiling Antarctic Peninsula, a frigid battleground that'll be a Control map filled with a number of different points of interest as well as some penguins, too. Blizzard hasn't yet revealed the map in full and instead shared a brief teaser trailer showing off different perspectives of the map with a promise of more to come later on February 6th whenever the full Season 3 trailer is released.
dotesports.com
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Game Finally Releasing After Long Delay
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are finally getting a game after it was delayed at the last second in December. A two-month delay is not long in terms of video game releases, but it's when it comes to Xbox Game Pass. Once games are announced for Xbox Game Pass, they are very rarely delayed unless their release is delayed entirely. That said, this game was already out and had been out for over a year, so that was not the problem. It remains unclear why it was ever delayed in the first place out of its December release, but it's finally coming on February 7.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Blitzle be shiny?
For Jan. 31, 2023, Blitzle will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double candy for transferring Pokémon. And yes, Blitzle can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. While neither Blitzle nor Zebstrika, its evolution, are particularly meta Pokémon, you can use the candy transfer bonus to rake in extra candy for any rare Pokémon you may have. If you’re still trying to gather Scatterbug Candy to evolve a Vivillon, this is a great time to transfer any extra Scatterbug you may have sitting around.
Dragon Age Inquisition's horses faked sprinting because levels couldn't load quick enough
No, sprinting on a horse wasn't quicker than trotting along
League of Legends Milio Abilities Leaked
League of Legends is a game that is known to have an enormous champion pool that gives players plenty of playable options. Usually, Riot Games releases about five new characters every season, which helps reshape the meta. The most recent character was K'Sante, who has seen a large amount of...
dexerto.com
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
game-news24.com
Wild Hearts will be included in Game Pass according to Microsoft Store
Wild Hearts is a game from Tecmo Koei, Omega Force and EA inspired by Monster Hunters. The project launches on the Xbox S1 | S and X, Xbox S2, and XXS. Today, it is reported that Wild Hearts will be added to the Pass. This was reported by a well-known Twitter user, Aggiornamenti Lumia, who monitors changes in the Microsoft Store. According to her, something has been changed to the Microsoft Store that suggest Wild Hearts will be part of the Game Pass subscription. The user doesn’t know if this happens right away. In case of EA’s publisher, that’s not only that the game can become part of Game Pass Ultimate subscription after a while (usually a year passes from the date of release to add projects to the subscription) it is also not possible to add games to the subscription.
Comments / 0