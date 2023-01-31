ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood

The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street

One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike

Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gov. Lee to deliver 5th State of the State address

On Monday evening, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will take center stage for his fifth State of the State address in the House Chambers of the State Capitol. Gov. Lee to deliver 5th State of the State address. On Monday evening, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will take center stage for his...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Educator of the Week: Nichole Cornelius

News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Nicole Cornelius, a fourth grade teacher at Cumberland Elementary School in Nashville. Parents and peers say she keeps students involved in their learning, engaging and challenging them to want to learn. That motivation helps students achieve goals, so students thrive. So we honor Nicole Cornelius as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy