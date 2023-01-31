Read full article on original website
WKRN
Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest after death of Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform in Memphis and beyond. Activists gather in downtown Nashville for protest …. Tyre Nichols was buried earlier this week, but activists say they won't slow down their push for police reform...
WKRN
Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is...
WKRN
1 person 'seriously injured' in shooting on Hampton Street
One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north of downtown Nashville. 1 person ‘seriously injured’ in shooting on Hampton …. One person is facing serious injuries following a shooting that occurred late Friday night in an area north...
WKRN
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Dickerson Pike
Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two people injured early Saturday morning. Metro Police investigating shooting on Lafayette …. Metro police are...
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
WKRN
Gov. Lee to deliver 5th State of the State address
On Monday evening, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will take center stage for his fifth State of the State address in the House Chambers of the State Capitol. Gov. Lee to deliver 5th State of the State address. On Monday evening, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will take center stage for his...
WKRN
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect pleads not guilty
The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. The man accused of killing a school teacher in Memphis last year appeared in court Friday. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United States has downed a Chinese balloon...
WKRN
Educator of the Week: Nichole Cornelius
News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week and this week we honor Nicole Cornelius, a fourth grade teacher at Cumberland Elementary School in Nashville. Parents and peers say she keeps students involved in their learning, engaging and challenging them to want to learn. That motivation helps students achieve goals, so students thrive. So we honor Nicole Cornelius as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
WKRN
Wilson County middle school student arrested after gun was found in backpack
A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. Wilson County middle school student arrested after …. A Wilson County student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a gun was found at a school. TSU Aristocrat of Bands makes history...
