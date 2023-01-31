Read full article on original website
A ‘Lil Positivity’: Yale School Of Public Health Honors Black 9-Year-Old After Neighbor Called Police On Her
While we’d rather not have clouds in the first place, at the very least there should be more silver linings like this one. Back in November of last year, BOSSIP published a story about a 9-year-old girl named Bobbi Wilson who had the police called on her by a neighbor while she sprayed trees for invasive insects.
BET
Black Woman Awarded $1 Million After Oregon Gas Station Attendant Reportedly Said, ‘I Don't Serve Black People’
A Black woman was refused service at a gas station in Portland, Oregon. She fought back and now a jury has awarded her $1 million in damages. According to CBS News, on March 12, 2020, Rose Wakefield, 63, stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton, Oregon, which is right outside of Portland. The lawsuit, which named PacWest Energy and Jacksons Food Stores as the defendants, stated that an attendant named Nigel Powers refused to pump her gas. In Oregon, drivers are not allowed to pump their gas. When Wakefield asked for help, she claims Powers said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it.”
PSALMS FOR BLACK GIRLS: Forget Ron DeSantis, We Can Teach African American Studies To Our Own Damn Kids
While they yell and snarl and gnash their teeth, demanding everybody from U.S. Supreme Court nominees to local school board members to the neighborhood dog catcher denounce teaching students all the ways American racism has run this country into the damn ground, I can’t help but to cackle—especially at the debacle around African American studies. […]
msn.com
Reparations for Black Americans will cost up to $14 trillion and ‘could finally lead to closure,’ economist Sandy Darity says
Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved have been excluded from full citizenship in the United States for the last 247 years — and granting them full citizenship will cost between $13 trillion and $14 trillion, economist William “Sandy” Darity told a conference of fellow U.S. economists last week.
How some enslaved Black people stayed in Southern slaveholding states – and found freedom
Instead of using the secret routes along the Underground Railroad to find freedom in the North, thousands of enslaved Black people fled to free Black communities in Southern slaveholding states.
Meet Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire Who Turned Opportunity to Fortune
After his iconic status reached its height in the mid-19th century, Jeremiah G. Hamilton left behind a blazing trail as Wall Street’s first and only Black millionaire. In celebration of Black History Month, we are recounting Hamilton’s life and work to acknowledge his existence and prominence among the many Black millionaires who have resisted historic oppression.
Virginia family sentenced for forcing a woman into ‘modern-day equivalent of slavery’
A judge sentenced three family members in Virginia court on Tuesday after they forced another family member into what prosecutors described as “the modern-day equivalent of slavery” for more than 10 years.
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Smithonian
How History Forgot Rosewood, a Black Town Razed by a White Mob
A hundred years ago, central Florida was home to a town called Rosewood. And then, suddenly, it wasn’t. In January 1923, Rosewood was wiped off the map by a week of mob violence, then erased from history by people who didn’t want to talk about what had happened to the town’s primarily Black residents.
Black history is American history. DeSantis is stealing our students' freedom to learn it.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blocking AP African American Studies is part of a cheap, cynical and dangerous political ploy to drive division and chaos.
Black cops aren’t colorblind – they’re infected by the same anti-Black bias as American society
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Once again, Americans are left reeling from the horror of video footage showing police brutalizing an unarmed Black man who later died. Some details in the latest case of extreme police violence were gut-wrenchingly familiar: a police traffic stop of a Black...
Houston Chronicle
Mom describes D.C. Metro shooting suspect's downward spiral
When Isaiah Trotman visited his family in Ohio this Christmas, his mother said she noticed her 31-year-old son seemed unusually subdued. Fearing the change in his demeanor might indicate deeper problems, she said, she pleaded with him to move out of Washington, D.C., to be near her. "I saw a...
College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course
The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
Connecticut 'Witches' Could Be Exonerated 375 Years After Going on Trial
Connecticut Rep. Jane Garibay is taking up the cause of descendants who want to correct the historic wrongs done to their ancestors Innocent "witches" slain in Connecticut nearly 400 years ago may be about to have their names cleared. In 1647, Alyse Young became the first person in the American colonies to be recorded as executed on charges of witchcraft. She was hanged, as was detailed by the Windsor town clerk in a diary entry. Over the next 15 years, 11 more women were executed by the Connecticut...
College Board Revises African American AP Course Material After DeSantis Criticism
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drew national attention to Advanced Placement courses on African American studies, and the College Board seemed to take note. Today, the College Board published revisions to course curriculum for AP African-American studies.
