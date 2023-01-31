Read full article on original website
WPFO
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WMTW
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
mainepublic.org
More than 50 farms Maine farms impacted by PFAS, but state officials see ‘glimmer of hope’
Maine agricultural officials said Wednesday that they are working with more than 50 farms around the state that have been found to be contaminated with the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. But while research into PFAS mitigation is ongoing, both in Maine and across the country, state officials said they...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
Wet a line while you can, folks. As my friends in New York would say of the incoming weather, “It’s gonna be brick outside this weekend.” Why brick is used to describe cold temperatures, I still am not sure; but I like it. There’s a deep freeze...
WPFO
Maine ratepayers to pay $1B for Aroostook wind power line
(BDN) -- A state regulator on Tuesday said Maine ratepayers would foot the bill for 60 percent of a massive new Aroostook County wind power line that will link the region to the New England electric grid. The share for Maine ratepayers would be $1 billion, or $1 per month...
Maine regulators allow wind, utility project to move forward
PORTLAND, Mane (AP) — Maine utility regulators on Tuesday gave final approval to a wind power project that would provide enough electricity for at least 450,000 New England homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor in northern Maine to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The unanimous vote by the Maine Public Utilities Commission on two projects bearing a net cost of $1.8 billion comes after Massachusetts endorsed the proposal, becoming a partner on the 1,000-megawatt project and allowing the costs to be shared by a larger pool of ratepayers. Under the plan, Maine ratepayers would be responsible for 60%, or about $1 billion of the costs, officials said. The average ratepayer would pay an extra $1 per month over the first decade, officials said. “Developing renewable resources in northern Maine is a tremendous opportunity, and one that is critical to achieving decarbonization goals in Maine and New England. With support from both Maine and Massachusetts, I’m confident the selected projects are viable and give us the best chance to achieve a successful outcome,” PUC Chair Phillip Bartlett said.
WGME
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has been running trips for cod whenever the weather cooperates. The fishing has been a bit more difficult than it was earlier in the season, but the bite has remained solid. Both jigs and bait have been producing some nice cod catches, and weights have varied as they’ve been both drifting and anchoring at times. Following a quick arctic blast this weekend, we will be getting right back to the continued mild winter, so there should be some opportunities to sail next week. To check on the schedule for upcoming trips and to make reservations check out their website or call the office.
mainepublic.org
New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine
A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine. The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.
nhbr.com
Maine moving company to pay $125k settlement over social media threats
A Maine-based moving company with three locations in New Hampshire has agreed to pay the state of Maine $125,000 in fines for threatening consumers who posted negative reviews of their business. The attorney general of Maine charged that Liberty Bell Moving and Storage tried to contractually block customers from writing...
mainepublic.org
Winter birding, rare sightings, and update on the Maine Bird Atlas
Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean the birds are all gone— in fact, Maine is home to 191 winter bird species. We’ll learn what to look for this time of year and hear about some of the recent rare sightings. We’ll also find out how the Maine Bird Atlas is shaping up, and how volunteer bird observers can still contribute to the atlas—if they hurry!
WPFO
Mainers can now track the status of your $450 energy relief check
Mainers can now track the status of their $450 energy relief checks using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments were mailed to eligible Maine taxpayers on Monday. The $450 winter relief payments are part of Gov. Mills’ Emergency Energy Relief...
WGME
2022 was the worst year for moose hunting in Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers have been complaining that moose seem harder to find compared to the early days of the hunt. And they may not be wrong, as hunters in 2022 experienced the least successful season since the inception of the modern moose hunt in 1980. Sixty-two percent of hunters (2,199...
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – February 2, 2023
You know what they say about lemons? While there are many versions of the phrase, the gist is that it if you are stuck with them you might as well make lemonade. With an ice fishing season which is increasingly looking like a lost cause for much of the state, it might be time to consider another sort of “yellow” as in yellow perch. A couple buddies and I did recently and now we’re obsessing about the next time we can get out there.
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
Warmer winters in Maine brought by climate change could spell disaster for loggers
PORTER, MAINE, Maine — Brent Day watches over his crew bringing ice-covered timber down a hillside into the machinery that will sort the wood into different sizes. As the tree is stripped and cut, it's placed on a stack of hundreds. It's a normal sight to see for Day,...
maine.gov
Governor Mills Announces Maine Veterans’ Dental Network to Continue Services with $200,000 Grant from Northeast Delta Dental
Governor Janet Mills announced today that, due to a generous $200,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental, the Maine Veterans’ Dental Network (MVDN) will continue its dental services for Maine veterans who otherwise cannot afford them. “I am truly and deeply grateful to Northeast Delta Dental for their incredible generosity,...
Mills: Energy rebate checks to be distributed to Maine residents this week
(The Center Square) – Energy relief payments are hitting the mail for Maine residents this week. The roughly 1.3 million population state is in the process of issuing $450 Energy Relief Payments, Gov. Janet Mills said, to 200,000 eligible state residents as part of the first round of payments. Each week, 200,000 checks will be mailed to residents moving forward. “High energy prices have made staying warm more difficult for...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
mainepublic.org
A look at trends in the demographic makeup of Maine's population
How is Maine’s population changing? We’ll get a snapshot of the makeup of Maine today, looking at socio-economic trends, changes in racial and ethnic representation, in-migration during the pandemic, and other demographic patterns. This program kicks off a yearlong series—“The Changing Face of Maine”—about how the people and...
Comments / 2