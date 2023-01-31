Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Retired Pampa business manager running for Amarillo City Council Place 1
Another name has joined the growing list of candidates gunning for a seat on the Amarillo City Council, Ray White. Ray White is the second to file for City Council Place 1. White currently lives in Amarillo and has called it home for 35-years. He has been retired for the last 9 of those years.
KFDA
City Council proposing hotel being built near Rick Husband Amarillo Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City staff presented a report today regarding a proposed hotel being built near the Rick Husband Amarillo Airport. Airport Director, Mike Conners says a feasibility study would be possible and would like to have it operational by 2024. The study says a national chain could build...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Sometimes an Email is All You Need to Fix a Problem in Amarillo
I will be the first to say that the City of Amarillo doesn't always get the thanks that they deserve. So I am going to be the first to shout, thank you. I had a problem I was facing at my house and I handled it the right way. I...
Western Street lane closure expected to begin Friday
Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that starting Friday, traffic patterns on Western Street will change as the city continues its FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program Project.
everythinglubbock.com
VA housed 72 homeless Veterans in Amarillo and Lubbock in 2022
AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo VA Health Care System recently accounted it housed 72 homeless Veterans in Amarillo and Lubbock last year. According to a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System, ending Veteran homelessness is a top priority of VA and the Biden-Harris Administration. Throughout 2022,...
Amarillo opens new Warford Activity Center area for gaming, events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s a new community gaming center for the family to enjoy in Amarillo, according to the city. Officials with the City of Amarillo recently announced that the Charles E. Warford Activity Center (WAC) Game Room, located at 1330 NW 18th Ave., opened for daily use with membership while the WAC Game […]
abc7amarillo.com
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
abc7amarillo.com
Crowded field: Third candidate files to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A third candidate filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Gabriel McHenry-Herrera filed his ballot application Thursday morning. The 28-year-old is an Amarillo-native. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Tascosa High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2018...
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
KFDA
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..
When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
abc7amarillo.com
Law enforcement stresses caution ahead of upcoming Canadian River Sand Drags
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A well-attended event held each year in the Texas Panhandle is Canadian River Sand Drags. Off-roaders from Texas and surrounding states converge on the river, at the bridge off of HWY-287 in Potter County. Law Enforcement agencies will be on hand patrolling, should a need...
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
kgncnewsnow.com
Les Simpson Steps Up To Serve The City
Les Simpson wants to serve his community. That is why the former publisher of the Amarillo Globe News announced his candidacy for the city council. He said “I’m running because I love Amarillo and care about the people who live here,”. Simpson will run for Place 4, currently...
For The Love Of God, Repeat After Me. The Litter Box At Amarillo Schools Is A Lie.
This is so blatantly idiotic, so profoundly stupid, that when I heard about this it made my blood boil. I've been able to avoid these rumors, apparently, because I don't involve myself with the disgraceful moron-a-thon that is modern U.S. politics. There are really people who believe this?. For the...
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
KFDA
Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Ike Avery: Mr. Palo Duro, the ever-constant Don
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When we were students in school, we all had that teacher or coach we looked up to and went to for advice, and some seemed like an ever-present consistent at the school, helping others along the way. Over at Palo Duro High School, one such man, Ike Avery, emphasized all those […]
