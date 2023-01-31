ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

VA housed 72 homeless Veterans in Amarillo and Lubbock in 2022

AMARILLO, Texas — The Amarillo VA Health Care System recently accounted it housed 72 homeless Veterans in Amarillo and Lubbock last year. According to a press release from the Amarillo VA Health Care System, ending Veteran homelessness is a top priority of VA and the Biden-Harris Administration. Throughout 2022,...
Insurance agent becomes 2nd candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An insurance agent is the the second candidate to file for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Don Tipps filed a ballot application on Wednesday. "It is time for me to get off the sidelines and make a positive difference for our city," said Tipps last month. "I am ready to serve our citizens, preserve our conservative values, and help Amarillo prosper."
Crowded field: Third candidate files to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A third candidate filed to run for Amarillo City Council Place 2. Gabriel McHenry-Herrera filed his ballot application Thursday morning. The 28-year-old is an Amarillo-native. According to his LinkedIn page, he graduated from Tascosa High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2018...
Clean sweep at San Jacinto neighborhood on 3rd St.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently, a survey named Amarillo as the 35th dirtiest city in the country. Project Clean-Up is doing what it can to change that. This week, the Fuller & Sons Construction crew was back at work to make Amarillo beautiful. They were loading up the roll-offs with...
The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..

When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
Les Simpson Steps Up To Serve The City

Les Simpson wants to serve his community. That is why the former publisher of the Amarillo Globe News announced his candidacy for the city council. He said “I’m running because I love Amarillo and care about the people who live here,”. Simpson will run for Place 4, currently...
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
Potter County Detention Center echos need for state mental health hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Detention Center is currently holding 25 inmates who are waiting to be admitted to a state mental health hospital. “25 people that are mental health consumers and the treatment needs to go to the state because they’re better equipped for that,” said Cpt. Steven White, jail administrator for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “We can help them with what we have but the state hospital is more conducive for them.”
