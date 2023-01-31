Read full article on original website
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
If New York State Had an Official Food, What Should It Be?
Many regions of the country are proud of their community for various reasons. For The Greater Binghamton area, we're proud of our history with the beginnings of IBM, Endicott Shoe, Singer Link, famous people like Rod Serling, and of course our delicacy, spiedies to name a few. Speaking of food,...
Broome County Law Enforcement Launch Autism Awareness T-Shirt Fundraiser
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are an estimated 5,437,988 adults living with autism spectrum disorder in the United States. The CDC says that there are about 342,280 adults in New York state who are living with autism spectrum disorder and the New York Council on Children and Families estimates that there are 28,000 children are living with autism in the state.
Yes, There Are Still Dry Towns in New York State
Binghamton On Tap is less then two months away. It's taking place on Saturday, March 25th with two sessions at 3 p.m. (VIP) and 4 p.m. (General). This event continues to grow, so we are at a new location this year at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Ticket prices go...
There’s a Monkey Mystery Brewing at the Dallas Zoo
The Dallas Zoo has become the center of a mystery, after two monkeys disappeared, an endangered vulture died, and a clouded leopard went missing for a few hours. I know what you're thinking. "James, what does this have to do with the Binghamton area?" And the answer is absolutely nothing. But you know you can't sit there and look this story in the face without being intrigued.
The Home of Boy Scout Troop #1 is Right Here in Upstate New York
There are many small, "unknown" museums all around Upstate New York. We have tons of intersting history and fascinating stories to tell as a state. But I must admit, this is one of the most unique ones around and certainly one of the best. Growing up, we always heard about...
Vestal House Featured in Taylor Swift Music Video To Be Torn Down
It was the winter of 2010 and excitement buzzed all around Binghamton as a film crew rolled into town and rumors began to swirl that perhaps a music video was being filmed in Broome County and for a major name artist. Broome County residents didn't have to wait long for...
Popular Chick-fil-A May Be Opening Three Restaurants in Broome County
The hopes, dreams, and wishes of Binghamton area Chick-fil-A fans over a restaurant being built in the Southern Tier may finally be coming true. Rumblings of a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening somewhere in Broome County have been roaring the for the last year or so. It all started when someone noticed that there were job openings posted in job search websites looking for people interested in working in various capacities at a soon to open Chick fil A restaurant in Binghamton.
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Protest at Wegmans in Johnson City Ends in Arrests
A protest against police brutality taking place at the Wegmans in Johnson City was shut down by a variety of law enforcement organizations on Wednesday night. According to the organizer's event page on Facebook, the protest was organized in response to a January 1st incident where Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski appeared to kneel on local resident Hamail Waddell's neck in a video. Kaczynski was assigned to desk duty while the incident is being investigated. Three Democratic members of Binghamton's City Council called for an independent investigation into the incident.
What Triple Cities Locations Could Support Chick-fil-A Restaurants?
Anyone who says the Greater Binghamton area is not growing hasn't been out and around the community lately. Just look at all the new construction that has going on over the past 5 years or so. Sure, we've seen a few local businesses close lately, but there are many new...
Broome County Expands Visitation Hours at Correctional Facility
On Monday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced an increase in visitation hours at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility. In a press release, Sheriff Akshar announced that visitation hours had been doubled from 15 hours per week to 30 hours per week, effective immediately. The Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility will have visitation hours on Monday through Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
Binghamton Bombers Grounded For Rest Of The PBLA Season
Well that didn't last long but I hope that it will come back soon. I'm talking about the Binghamton Bombers and the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA). On December, 30th, the Bombers flew into the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to take on the Elmira Renegades. They started out the season...
Binghamton Easter Eggs Hidden in ‘The Twilight Zone’
From time to time, I would see article headlines that referred to 'Easter Eggs' in certain television shows, series, or movies. My first thought was, why are there Easter Eggs placed in a TV show or movie?. I ignored it for a while, but as I noticed this term popping...
Luke Bryan Will Get His ‘Country On’ With a Major 2023 Tour
Luke Bryan has announced plans for his massive 2023 Country On Tour, a trek that will kick off in mid-June in Syracuse, N.Y., and extend through October. A major focus of this particular tour is throwing a spotlight on new artists — something that Bryan has shown a passion for over the years, from the lineups of his previous tours to his role as a judge on American Idol.
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
What Is Considered Illegal Dumping In Broome County?
We all know right from wrong. But sometimes that devil on your shoulder may try to nudge you to do something you shouldn't. We've all been there. One thing that is wrong, is illegal dumping. What exactly is considered illegal dumping in Broome County? Well, according to the Go Broome County website, it is illegal:
Bundle Up, It’s Going To Get Cold(er)
It's winter. It's cold. It snows. It's supposed to be that way. But, we have been kind of fortunate in the fact that temperatures for the most part haven't been bad, and we've really not had a lot of snowfall or major accumulations. Good for those of us who hate...
