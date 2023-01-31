ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County Law Enforcement Launch Autism Awareness T-Shirt Fundraiser

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are an estimated 5,437,988 adults living with autism spectrum disorder in the United States. The CDC says that there are about 342,280 adults in New York state who are living with autism spectrum disorder and the New York Council on Children and Families estimates that there are 28,000 children are living with autism in the state.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
There’s a Monkey Mystery Brewing at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has become the center of a mystery, after two monkeys disappeared, an endangered vulture died, and a clouded leopard went missing for a few hours. I know what you're thinking. "James, what does this have to do with the Binghamton area?" And the answer is absolutely nothing. But you know you can't sit there and look this story in the face without being intrigued.
DALLAS, TX
Popular Chick-fil-A May Be Opening Three Restaurants in Broome County

The hopes, dreams, and wishes of Binghamton area Chick-fil-A fans over a restaurant being built in the Southern Tier may finally be coming true. Rumblings of a Chick-fil-A restaurant opening somewhere in Broome County have been roaring the for the last year or so. It all started when someone noticed that there were job openings posted in job search websites looking for people interested in working in various capacities at a soon to open Chick fil A restaurant in Binghamton.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Protest at Wegmans in Johnson City Ends in Arrests

A protest against police brutality taking place at the Wegmans in Johnson City was shut down by a variety of law enforcement organizations on Wednesday night. According to the organizer's event page on Facebook, the protest was organized in response to a January 1st incident where Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski appeared to kneel on local resident Hamail Waddell's neck in a video. Kaczynski was assigned to desk duty while the incident is being investigated. Three Democratic members of Binghamton's City Council called for an independent investigation into the incident.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Broome County Expands Visitation Hours at Correctional Facility

On Monday, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced an increase in visitation hours at the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility. In a press release, Sheriff Akshar announced that visitation hours had been doubled from 15 hours per week to 30 hours per week, effective immediately. The Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility will have visitation hours on Monday through Friday from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Binghamton Bombers Grounded For Rest Of The PBLA Season

Well that didn't last long but I hope that it will come back soon. I'm talking about the Binghamton Bombers and the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA). On December, 30th, the Bombers flew into the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena to take on the Elmira Renegades. They started out the season...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Luke Bryan Will Get His ‘Country On’ With a Major 2023 Tour

Luke Bryan has announced plans for his massive 2023 Country On Tour, a trek that will kick off in mid-June in Syracuse, N.Y., and extend through October. A major focus of this particular tour is throwing a spotlight on new artists — something that Bryan has shown a passion for over the years, from the lineups of his previous tours to his role as a judge on American Idol.
SYRACUSE, NY
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business

A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
ENDICOTT, NY
What Is Considered Illegal Dumping In Broome County?

We all know right from wrong. But sometimes that devil on your shoulder may try to nudge you to do something you shouldn't. We've all been there. One thing that is wrong, is illegal dumping. What exactly is considered illegal dumping in Broome County? Well, according to the Go Broome County website, it is illegal:
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Bundle Up, It’s Going To Get Cold(er)

It's winter. It's cold. It snows. It's supposed to be that way. But, we have been kind of fortunate in the fact that temperatures for the most part haven't been bad, and we've really not had a lot of snowfall or major accumulations. Good for those of us who hate...
BINGHAMTON, NY
